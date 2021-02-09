Left Menu

Netflix acquires Chinese New Year fantasy 'The Yin Yang Master'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-02-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 15:53 IST
Netflix acquires Chinese New Year fantasy 'The Yin Yang Master'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Streaming platform Netflix has bought international rights outside of China to ''The Yin Yang Master'', the Mandarin language fantasy feature film.

The streamer is yet to set a date for the movie's premiere, which opens in mainland Chinese cinemas on Friday and will compete for Lunar New Year holiday audiences.

According to Deadline, Netflix acquired distribution rights from Huayi Brothers Media, the production banner that globally co-distributed blockbuster Chinese war drama ''The Eight Hundred'' last year.

The film should not be confused with another movie with a similar title ''The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity'' that ultimately draws on the same source material.

Starring Chen Kun of ''Mojin: The Lost Legend'' fame and ''Cloud Atlas'' star Zhou Xun, ''The Yin-Yang Master'' is a game-to-film adaptation of ''Onmyoji'' directed by Li Weiran.

Weiran is known for his work on ''Love Will Tear Us Apart'' and ''Welcome to Shamatown''.

''In 'The Yin Yang Master', the world is on the verge of a devastating war with the monsters who are coming back to retrieve the Scaling Stone. Yin Yang Master Qingming (Kun)'s life is in danger and he travels to different worlds to prepare for the upcoming assaults. On his journey, Qingming finds that the key to all the calamities is embracing his hybrid identity of both human and monster,'' reads the official synopsis of the film.

Kun's Qingming and Xun's character Bai Ni are paired opposite each other, with William Chan playing Ci Mu, a sophisticated character that transforms from good to evil.

Chen Kuo-fu and Chang Chia-lu, who previously collaborated on feature films like Huayi's ''Detective Dee'' franchise, are attached as producers.

Japanese composer Shigeru Umebayashi, known for his work on Wong Kar-wai's classic romance ''In the Mood for Love'', has scored the music.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine chasers hunt, wait and hope in Los Angeles

Jose Luis Espinoza had been chasing a COVID-19 vaccine for more than three weeks.He hadnt hugged his 98-year-old father in a long time, and was hoping a vaccine would change that. Last week, he struck gold in Santa Fe Springs. It was the la...

Atulya Unveils 100% Natural Healthcare and Wellness Products in India

Atulya has rolled out an array of pure Made-in-India products, free from artificial colours, fragrances, parabens, or petrochemicals, thereby redefining consumer wellness experienceNew Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirCommitted to find new ways ...

EXPLAINER-Is Trump's post-presidency impeachment trial constitutional?

The impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on a charge of inciting last months deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol will begin on Tuesday with arguments over whether the proceedings are constitutional.Trumps legal team has argued the...

Four Thai activists deny insulting king during reform protests

Four Thai activists on Tuesday denied insulting the king as the first cases stemming from last years street demonstrations demanding reforms to the monarchy went to court. The protesters broke traditional taboos by criticising King Maha Vaj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021