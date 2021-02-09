Left Menu

Aggretsuko Season 4 will resolve Season 3's unfinished ending, what viewers can see

Aggretsuko Season 4 will resolve Season 3's unfinished ending, what viewers can see
Many fans want to see a close relationship between Haida and Restuko in Aggretsuko Season 4. Image Credit: YouTube / Netflix

Netflix has already renewed Aggretsuko for Season 4. It was confirmed during Christmas last year. Fans are ardently waiting to hear the news of the release.

The official release date for Aggretsuko Season 4 has not been revealed yet but the anime enthusiasts can expect the anime series on Netflix in October this year.

We observed that the last three seasons of the Japanese anime Aggretsuko took a gap of one year between each season. If the fourth season follows the same schedule, we will likely see it in the fall of 2021.

However, as most of the productions are halted or postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Aggretsuko Season 4 may also get delayed to announce its release.

We may expect that Aggretsuko Season 4 will resolve the unfinished ending of Season 3. The first season resolves the issues in Retsuko and Haida's workplace and the second season shows the follow-up of personal life. In the third season, Retsuko has been seen having her financial problem and taking a secret role as a member of the Japanese idol group.

Many fans want to see a close relationship between Haida and Restuko in Aggretsuko Season 4. Haida and Restuko is the co-worker in a Japanese trading firm. They are working together for five years. Restuko is an anthropomorphic panda, which means she is having every human characteristic.

It is also expected that Erica Mendez and Ben Diskin will return to voice (English) Retsuko and Haida respectively in Aggretsuko Season 4. To continue from the end of Season 3, the other characters like Fenneko (Retsuko's fennec fox co-worker and closest friend in the office), and Director Gori (A gorilla lady who works as director of marketing at Retsuko's company) may return in the fourth season.

Aggretsuko Season 4 may also bring back Tsunoda (A perky gazelle coworker of Retsuko), Komiya (Ton's meerkat right-hand subordinate), Tsubone (A Komodo dragon who is a senior to Retsuko in the accounting department), and Kabae (Retsuko's hippo chatty coworker).

Currently, there is no official release date for Aggretsuko Season 4. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for the more latest updates on the anime series.

