Hello, Me! romantic K-drama gets new teaser, set to premiere on Feb 17

Hello, Me! has released a new poster and as well as a teaser for fans who have been waiting for this new South Korean TV series in the last couple of months. The K-drama is based on the 2011 novel Fantastic Girl by Kim Hye-jung.

Hello, Me! is a fantasy romantic comedy, which tells the story of a 37-year-old woman named Ban Ha Ni, who is quite frustrated with all phase of works she is doing in her life. One day she meets her enthusiastic, passionate and fearless 17-year-old self. After meeting her younger self, she heels her wound and learns how to love again.

Choi Kang-hee will portray the role of Ban Ha Ni in Hello, Me! She dreamed in her childhood to become a celebrity. She used to believe that she should change the world. But an incident changed her life and both her laughter and tears started to cease. She will regain her mental strength once again after meeting her young-self face to face.

"The new teaser opens as a split-screen, with 37-year-old Ban Ha Ni dancing for a promotional event on one side and her 17-year-old self dancing on the other. Her 37-year-old self then gets arrested and is taken to a cell, where she meets Han Yoo Hyun. He sullenly protests that he's not a flasher, and a clip shows him opening up his jacket toward someone while wearing some clothes underneath. He continues to make childish faces while stuck inside his cell. Next, the charismatic appearance of Ahn So Nee turns heads, but his extravagant entrance is contrasted with a comedic scene of him squatting in a field while in a military uniform. Finally, the teaser ends as both versions of Ban Ha Ni meet in a hospital and her 37-year-old voice is heard saying, "One day when I was 37 years old, you came to me, Ban Ha Ni," as reported by Soompi.

In Hello, Me! we will see Kim Young-kwang (as Han Yoo-hyun), Choi Seung-hun (young Yoo-hyun), Choi Kang-hee (Ban Ha-ni), Lee Re (young Ha-ni), Eum Moon-seok (Ahn So-ni), and Kim Yoo-mi (Oh Ji-eun).

Hello, Me! is set to premiere on KBS2 on February 17, 2021, and will be available outside Korea on Netflix. Stay tuned to get the latest news on the upcoming Korean series.

