Arthdal Chronicles Season 2: Get updates on its progress, what more we know

The popularity of Arthdal Chronicles is not restricted in just South Korea, but it has accumulated fame from across the world. The series' enthusiasts are ardently waiting for the release of Season 2.

Despite the renewal of Arthdal Chronicles for Season 2 long time back, the series lovers are still not able to be amused with it. The main hindrance is the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The production for second season reportedly was affected in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Arthdal Chronicles received mixed reviews from critics. In February 2020, Arthdal Chronicles' creators confirmed that Season 2 was already in work. But the announcement of postponement was made on June 11.

Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 is likely to see the main actors such as Jang Dong-gun, Song Joong-ki, Kim Ji-won and Kim Ok-vin playing the roles of Ta-gon, Eun-seom (and Saya), Tan-ya and Tae Al-ha respectively.

The experts had extolled Arthdal Chronicles for its interesting storyline and unique setting, which touched on subjects like the meaning of a tribe, an alliance and a nation, as well as religion.

Arthdal Chronicles' writer Park Sang-yeon said, "I wouldn't even think of comparing our series to [Game of Thrones] and I don't think our goal is to create something similar... I wouldn't try to claim to do anything similar to the show and I don't think it's an appropriate comparison. We tried to create a great series by building a fictitious world of our own with our imagination and I hope you see our series as it is."

The story of Arthdal Chronicles takes the audience to the Bronze Age, where inhabitants of the ancient city Arthdal fights for Arth. Some parts of the story are taken from the story of Dangun, the founder of the first Korean Kingdom of Gojoseon. Currently, the creators are silent on second two's production progress.

Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 doesn't have an official release date.

