Cobra Kai Season 4 is under process, Jon Hurwitz, Gianni DeCenzo reveal interesting facts

Cobra Kai Season 3 highly entertained fans, mainly martial arts enthusiasts across the world. Now they are aggressively waiting for Cobra Kai Season 4. Read further to get the latest updates on Netflix series.

Cobra Kai was renewed for Season 4 ahead of Season 3's release. As of January 2021, Cobra Kai has been watched by 73 million Netflix member households between the three seasons.

Fans are highly excited after learning that Cobra Kai Season 4 is on the way. Hollywood Life recently spoke with the creators, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald about Johnny and Daniel teaming up and their plans for the show's future.

The end of Cobra Kai Season 3 featured the epic team-up of rivals Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso. Josh Heald hinted that the viewers are in for quite a 'journey' in the upcoming season with these two.

"This was the plan from the beginning. I mean, we knew that we were going to start the show the way that we did in Season 1 reigniting that rivalry between Johnny and Daniel. In our original pitch for the show, we talked about how Season 2 would be sort of dojo versus dojo, Johnny versus Daniel, and then that would sort of be the theme of what was going on in Season 2," Jon Hurwitz said to Hollywood Life.

Hayden Schlossberg, the co-creator tweeted last month that the Cobra Kai Season 4 team would travel to Atlanta for the shooting.

"Heading to Atlanta now to get started on season 4. I know it's tough waiting but you should definitely stay alive because you don't want miss all the fun when season 4 comes out," Hayden Schlossberg tweeted.

Gianni DeCenzo, who played the role of Demetri since Cobra Kai Season 2, recently had a telephonic conversation with Collider. He talked about not having any idea how crazy Demetri's character arc would be.

"When I first heard about the criticism and that people were expecting it to be a cheap nostalgia grab, I was like, "Oh, damn, I didn't realize that was a possibility there." I'm just super excited with the response we've been able to get. Jon [Hurwitz], Josh [Heald] and Hayden [Schlossberg], the creators of the show, do such an amazing job at not making it just a nostalgia grab. Yes, it has nostalgic factors in it, but it doesn't use that to draw people in," Gianni DeCenzo opined.

Cobra Kai writer Jon Hurwitz earlier said they were hoping to start shooting for Cobra Kai Season 4 very soon. "We're still figuring out some of the specifics, but the intent is for early [2021], to get back on set, with all the COVID protocols in place, and to get back to some karate ass-kicking in the valley," Jon Hurwitz said to Gamesradar.

Cobra Kai Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Cobra Kai Season 4 and other Netflix series.

