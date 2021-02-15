Left Menu

Aftab Shivdasani joins 'Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story'

He is an exciting addition to the Special Ops 1.5 ensemble and we are looking forward to working with him, Pandey said.The series will start production later this year.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-02-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 15:28 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@AftabShivdasani)

Actor Aftab Shivdasani has been roped in to play a pivotal role in ''Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story'', the next installment in the ''Special Ops Universe.'' In January, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and Disney+ Hotstar announced the multi-series franchise ''Special Ops Universe'', following the success of last year's espionage thriller headlined by actor Kay Kay Menon.

Shivdasani said it's a privilege to get an opportunity to work with Pandey under his banner, Friday Storytellers. ''Thrilled to be a part of the 'Special Ops Universe', a show I thoroughly enjoyed as a viewer and now I'll be living the experience as a member of its cast,'' the 42-year-old actor said in a statement.

''Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story'' will see Menon reprising his role of Himmat Singh, a member of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), from the original series.

The upcoming series, with three episodes of 45 to 50 minutes, will be set in 2001 and explore the formative years of Himmat Singh as a RAW agent. It will also fill the gap between the first and the second season, which will arrive in 2022.

''We at Friday Storytellers are glad to have Aftabv Shivdasani on board. He is an exciting addition to the 'Special Ops 1.5' ensemble and we are looking forward to working with him,'' Pandey said.

The series will start production later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

