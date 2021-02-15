Director assures Jurassic World 3 to be ‘culmination of entire Jurassic Park series’

Jurassic World 3 titled Jurassic World: Dominion is definitely a highly anticipated science fiction movie. The director Colin Trevorrow said that the movie is the culmination of the entire Jurassic Park series and will provide a clear idea to the new generation.

According to Colin Trevorrow, Jurassic World 3 will also be "a celebration of the whole franchise." The dino movie is the sixth installment of the Jurassic Park franchise and the third and final in the Jurassic World trilogy. Jurassic World: Dominion has reportedly ended its production in November last year. He stated after watching Dominion that the viewers would understand everything that happened in the first set of movies.

"When you got to the end of the Jurassic Park trilogy, it may not have been as clear in what the complete story...was because they were episodic. But this trilogy is not that way," said Colin Trevorrow.

"When you watch Dominion, you really feel like you are learning how much of a story that first set of movies were and how everything that happened in those movies actually informs what ultimately is able to happen in this," Colin Trevorrow added.

Colin Trevorrow described Jurassic World 3 as a "box set" and suggested that the parents can present the sixth movie to their children. They will get everything to know all about dinosaurs in this movie.

"If kids who are born today are going to be presented with six Jurassic Park movies — you hope the parents will buy them the box set — you hope they are going to get to feel like they watch one long story," said the director.

Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley are the producers of Jurassic World 3. Frank Marshall stated Jurassic World 3 is not the conclusion of the franchise, instead, it would mark "the state of the new era."

The latest installment of the Jurassic World franchise will see the returning of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. The movie's budget is USD 165 million. John Schwartzman is the film's cinematographer, returning to the position after working with Trevorrow on the first Jurassic World film. The film is shot under the working title Arcadia, which is the name of the ship that transported dinosaurs to the US mainland in the previous movie.

Universal Pictures' Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled for theatrical release on June 10, 2022. Stay with Devdiscourse to get more updates on Hollywood movies.

