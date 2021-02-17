Left Menu

Michael Mando flies to US for filming Better Call Saul Season 6

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 17-02-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 15:45 IST
Michael Mando flies to US for filming Better Call Saul Season 6
Michael Mando left Canada and flying to the United States for the shooting of Better Call Saul Season 6. Image Credit: Twitter / Michael Mando

Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould created Better Call Saul has been renewed for Season 6 and this will mark end of the series. The production will start the filming of Better Call Saul Season 6 very soon.

The Better Call Saul viewers' favorite anti-hero character Michael Mando, who is playing the role of Nacho Varga, has tweeted on February 16, 2021, that he left Canada and flying to the United States for the shooting of Better Call Saul Season 6.

Furthermore, Bob Odenkirk, who plays Jimmy McGill, the lawyer and a former scam artist, also revealed that Better Call Saul Season 6 would start filming in March. The series lovers are quite upset as Season 6 would be the final season but the creators have promised that they are trying their best to provide memorable scripts and cinematography.

Better Call Saul's co-creator Peter Gould opined that he with his co-creator Vince Gilligan and the other team members are working hard to make Better Call Saul Season 6 best among other seasons.

"We're pretty late in the season. We are in a Zoom room every day," said Peter Gould to Deadline while being asked on Better Call Saul Season 6.

"We got to meet for two weeks at the beginning. For the season – it's like trying to dance in quicksand. It's a handicap in my book to be working remotely, but I love what we came up with," Peter Gould added.

The crime TV drama Better Call Saul is both a spin-off and prequel of Vince Gilligan's previous series Breaking Bad. Many Breaking Bad stars are returning to play in Better Call Saul Season 6. Giancarlo Esposito is returning to play Gus Fring, the owner of the fast-food restaurant chain Los Pollos Hermanos. Jonathan Banks will also reprise Mike Ehrmantraut, the former Philadelphia police officer.

The other special guest would join Better Call Saul Season 6 including Dean Norris (as Hank Schrader), Lavell Crawford (Huell Babineaux), and Laura Fraser (Lydia Rodarte-Quayle).

We can expect Better Call Saul Season 6 to launch by the end of this year. Keep your eyes on Devdiscourse for more updates.

Also Read: Russian Doll Season 2's production can possibly start in March 2021

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Timeline: Akbar vs Ramani

The following is the timeline of M J Akbars criminal defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani for her allegations of sexual harassment against him in which Delhi court acquitted her.-- Oct 8, 2018 Ramani names Akbar in a tweet with a...

After delay, Israel allows vaccines into Hamas-run Gaza

Israel has allowed the Palestinian Authority to deliver the first shipment of vaccines to the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.An Associated Press photographer saw the shipment arrive at the Kerem Shalom crossing on Wednesday. The PA said it sent 2,0...

Nursery admissions to begin in Delhi tomorrow, application window to close on March 4

The process for nursery admissions in schools across the national capital will begin from Thursday and the application window will close on March 4. The Directorate of Education DoE last week notified the admission schedule, bringing respit...

UGC asks varsities to encourage students to take voluntary online exam on 'cow science'

The University Grants Commission has asked vice chancellors of varsities across the country to encourage students to take an online voluntary national-level exam to test their knowledge on gau vigyan cow science.The Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021