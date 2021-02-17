Michael Mando flies to US for filming Better Call Saul Season 6

Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould created Better Call Saul has been renewed for Season 6 and this will mark end of the series. The production will start the filming of Better Call Saul Season 6 very soon.

The Better Call Saul viewers' favorite anti-hero character Michael Mando, who is playing the role of Nacho Varga, has tweeted on February 16, 2021, that he left Canada and flying to the United States for the shooting of Better Call Saul Season 6.

Furthermore, Bob Odenkirk, who plays Jimmy McGill, the lawyer and a former scam artist, also revealed that Better Call Saul Season 6 would start filming in March. The series lovers are quite upset as Season 6 would be the final season but the creators have promised that they are trying their best to provide memorable scripts and cinematography.

Better Call Saul's co-creator Peter Gould opined that he with his co-creator Vince Gilligan and the other team members are working hard to make Better Call Saul Season 6 best among other seasons.

"We're pretty late in the season. We are in a Zoom room every day," said Peter Gould to Deadline while being asked on Better Call Saul Season 6.

"We got to meet for two weeks at the beginning. For the season – it's like trying to dance in quicksand. It's a handicap in my book to be working remotely, but I love what we came up with," Peter Gould added.

The crime TV drama Better Call Saul is both a spin-off and prequel of Vince Gilligan's previous series Breaking Bad. Many Breaking Bad stars are returning to play in Better Call Saul Season 6. Giancarlo Esposito is returning to play Gus Fring, the owner of the fast-food restaurant chain Los Pollos Hermanos. Jonathan Banks will also reprise Mike Ehrmantraut, the former Philadelphia police officer.

The other special guest would join Better Call Saul Season 6 including Dean Norris (as Hank Schrader), Lavell Crawford (Huell Babineaux), and Laura Fraser (Lydia Rodarte-Quayle).

We can expect Better Call Saul Season 6 to launch by the end of this year. Keep your eyes on Devdiscourse for more updates.

