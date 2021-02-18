Courteney Cox performs 'Friends' theme song on piano

Left Menu

American actor Courteney Cox, who is best known for starring as Monica in the iconic sitcom 'Friends', on Thursday showcased her piano prowess and treated fans to her rendition of the show's popular theme song, 'I'll Be There for You,' by The Rembrandts.

American actor Courteney Cox, who is best known for starring as Monica in the iconic sitcom 'Friends', on Thursday showcased her piano prowess and treated fans to her rendition of the show's popular theme song, 'I'll Be There for You,' by The Rembrandts. The much-loved sitcom spurred many scenes, lines, and settings that have withstood the test of time. And ahead of the upcoming 'Friends' reunion special on HBO Max, Cox took to Instagram to put her own spin on the classic tune, playing the song on a piano alongside musician Joel Taylor on the guitar.

The clip starts with Cox performing four claps, which is arguably the best-known part of the tune, before diving into some fast-paced chords while Taylor strummed along. The video ends when dialogue audio from the show plays, surprising the 'Scream' actor. "Oh, that was Chandler," she said, referencing Matthew Perry's character Chandler Bing, after realising what the sound was. "How'd I do?" she asked in the caption.

According to the celebrity reactions in the comments, Cox did pretty well. "OMG OMG," wrote David Beckham, adding flame emojis, as well as smiling faces with hearts for eyes. "Hahaha," said 'Queer Eye' star Tan France. "Yessss.This is amazing," wrote actor Beth Behrs. 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' star Mariska Hargitay added, "So awesome court!"

Earlier, in celebration of Thanksgiving, Cox also recreated a famous 'Friends' moment when she put her entire head into a raw turkey, reported Fox News. She later shared a behind-the-scenes video showcasing how she managed to encase her noggin in poultry. The American sitcom was touted as one of the most popular ones and is still the talk of the town among fans, who are eagerly waiting to see their favourite stars back together.

Apart from Cox and Perry, the show also featured Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer. The beloved sitcom ran for 10 seasons on NBC between 1994-2004. It followed the story of six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City. (ANI)

