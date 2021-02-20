Soulmates starts airing on Amazon Prime, when will Season 2 premiere?

AMC's Soulmates is all about dating technology. Soulmates puts the viewers 15 years in the future, when science is able to makes a discovery that can alter the lives of human beings on this planet.

A company (15 years later) named Soul Connex has developed a test, which can determine the person you were most meant to love with 100 percent accuracy. Soulmates is penned by Stranger Things and Black Mirror writer Will Bridges. The anthology series is out now.

It was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 8, 2021. But it dropped its finale via AMC on November 9, 2020, with six episodes. The accurate love-finding App series, Soulmates has renewed for Season 2 in August last year.

However, the opening episodes of Soulmates portrayed Sarah Snook as Nikki, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Franklin, Dolly Wells as Jennifer, Anna Wilson-Jones as Rose, and Emily Bevan as Adele.

Every six episodes of Soulmates featured a different cast with new plots. Each story depicts new test results of the dating apps and the impacts of those results on the duo relationships. The series co-creator Will Bridges said, "Your soulmate is the person you will love the most, more than anyone else."

"A soulmate isn't someone who is going to fix you. It's the person you will feel love for the strongest, and it's undeniable. Does that mean true happiness or the best person for you?"

So Soulmates Season 2 might follow the same process, which means it willlfeature different people and their relationships. Watch the official trailer below:

Meanwhile, the series gathered positive comments from different magazines.

The TV editor of Paste Magazine, Allison Keene wrote, "What's great about Soulmates is its focus on the practical."

"It's a new way to explore an old subject regarding romantic relationships and how we search for partners," she added.

CNN stated, "Soulmates is an especially savvy concept, and among the best anthology series to come along in a while amid a flurry of mostly mediocre ones."

Uproxx said, "The series boasts a stellar cast, strong writing, and a tone that could easily be confused with Black Mirror."

The director Rob Savage directed the first two episodes while Marco Kreuzpaintner developed episodes 2 and 3. Developers for the last two episodes were Andrea Harkin and William Bridges respectively.

Soulmates lands in full on Amazon Prime Video on Monday, February 8 after airing on AMC last year. The renewal for second season was done in August 2020 ahead of its premiere. However, the release date for second season is yet to be announced.

