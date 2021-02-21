Left Menu

'Criminal Minds' revival in the works at Paramount Plus

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-02-2021 08:35 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 08:35 IST
'Criminal Minds' revival in the works at Paramount Plus

A revival of police procedural crime series ''Criminal Minds'' is being developed at Paramount Plus.

According to Variety, longtime showrunner and executive producer Erica Messer is expected to return for the revival which is said to be in the early stages.

Created by Jeff Davis, the show premiered in 2005 and ran for 15 seasons on cable TV network CBS.

It revolved around an elite team of FBI profilers who analyse America's most twisted criminal minds, anticipating their next moves before they strike again.

The show's final season, which aired in 2020, featured Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, AJ Cook, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez and Daniel Henney.

Paramount Plus, rebranded from CBS All Access, is set to be launched on March 4 in the US. The new service will combine original content with shows from CBS, including ''Criminal Minds'', and other cable outlets MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Network and Nickelodeon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Big U.S. companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Voting underway for polls to 6 municipal corporations in Guj

Elections to six municipalcorporations in Gujarat are being held on Sunday amid tightsecurity and adherence to COVID-19 norms.People started queuing up outside polling booths soonafter the voting began at 7 am across various wards in the si...

Australian PM Morrison gets COVID-19 vaccine in "massive step" toward normal

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, calling the start of the nations vaccination programme a massive step that will enable it to return to normal. Up to 4 million Australians are...

U'khand glacier burst: Two more bodies recovered from Tapovan site

Two more bodies were recovered from the flood ravaged Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project site, taking the death toll in the calamity in Uttarakhand to 67 even as search operations continued there for the 15th day on Sunday.Three bodies had bee...

UGC finalises draft for Indian, global institutions offering joint or dual degrees

Indian and foreign higher education institutions may soon be able to offer joint or dual degrees and twinning programmes with the University Grants Commission UGC finalising a draft for the regulations of these programmes.However, a final d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021