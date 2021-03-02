Olivia Rodrigo Releases Debut Original Single "Drivers License"

Left Menu

Olivia Rodrigo released her debut single, Drivers License in January 2021. Rodrigo first shared a clip of the piano-driven, alt-pop song on Instagram in the summer of 2020 to incredible fan reaction. The piano-driven, alt-pop collection of songs introduces Olivias unforgettably honest narrative voice, revealing her supreme talent for capturing complex emotions in immediately powerful music.

Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter (@Olivia_Rodrigo)

Olivia Rodrigo released her debut single, 'Drivers License' in January 2021. Rodrigo first shared a clip of the piano-driven, alt-pop song on Instagram in the summer of 2020 to incredible fan reaction. This inspired her to go into the studio with producer and co-writer Dan Nigro to finish the track. With its radiant harmonies and kinetic percussion, ''Drivers License'' is a brilliant balance of unfiltered outpouring and graceful specificity. The companion music video directed by Matthew Dillon Cohen spins a vivid portrait of Rodrigo as she drives aimlessly, longing for an ex-love, a sentiment Rodrigo precisely conveys in her pensive lyrics. For Rodrigo, one of the greatest joys in life comes from deliberately tapping into her deepest heartache. "When I came up with 'Drivers License,' I was going through a heartbreak that was so confusing to me, so multifaceted," Rodrigo recalls. "Putting all those feelings into a song made everything seem so much simpler and clearer - and at the end of the day, I think that's really the whole purpose of songwriting. There's nothing like sitting at the piano in my bedroom and writing a really sad song. It's truly my favorite thing in the world." She is set to release her debut EP later this year, which she wrote during quarantine. The piano-driven, alt-pop collection of songs introduces Olivia's unforgettably honest narrative voice, revealing her supreme talent for capturing complex emotions in immediately powerful music. Olivia has created a beautifully crafted and daringly original debut, channeling both truth and vulnerability in her insightful songwriting and magnetic vocals - and ultimately cementing her status as one of the most promising young artists to emerge in recent years. Rodrigo was named Variety's "Power of Young Hollywood List 2020," She currently stars as the lead 'Nini Salazar-Roberts' on the Disney+ hit show, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. She wrote the powerful song ''All I Want'' for the show's soundtrack, which has become a gold-certified hit that cracked the Billboard Hot 100 and amassed over 200 million global streams. The track's accompanying music video has also logged nearly 29 million views. Her Instagram following is way over 6 million, and increasing by the day. Image: Olivia Rodrigo

