Supergirl Season 6 isn’t mentioned in CW’s ‘complete schedule of spring premieres’

The DC comic-based American television series Supergirl will conclude with Season 6. The final season will be interesting and promising. Many fans are disheartened after hearing Supergirl Season 6 will be the final season and wondering if creators have a plan to make Season 7.

However, fans should remember that Supergirl Season 7 is not possible in future having many crossovers in the past.

Advertisement

In an interview with TVLine, Flash showrunner Eric Wallace was asked about the possibility of Supergirl Season 7. He stated "I wish, but… I don't know," he ventured with a heavy sigh. "I would say, 'Ask the folks at Supergirl,' not me, because that's really out of my hands."

Supergirl Season 6's filming reportedly commenced and is expected to deliver in mid-2021. The sixth season will conclude with 20 episodes. The previous season came to a pre-matured end in May last year. The production was halted due to the

Unfortunately, according to the CW's "complete schedule of spring premieres," Supergirl Season 6 is not mentioned in the list. However, Melissa Benoist who played Kara promises viewers that Season 6 will be more attractive and memorable. So, we shouldn't lose hope because we will be able to see the series very soon.

Melissa Benoist said, "I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we're going to make it one helluva final season."

She also said, "to say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless."

Melissa Benoist also reveals how the character influences her. She said, "She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me the strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I'm forever grateful."

Jointly, Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, and DC Entertainment, with Jessica Queller produced the Supergirl Season 6, and Robert Rovner serving as the showrunner.

Azie Tesfai, who played Kelly Olsen on the CW's Supergirl, joined as the co-writer with the supervising producer J. Holtham. She has been specially assigned to write episode 12 for Supergirl Season 6.

The principal cast members returning from previous seasons for Supergirl Season 6 are Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Julie Gonzalo, Staz Nair, and David Harewood.

Supergirl Season 6 filming is set to conclude on August 6, 2021, and is scheduled to premiere in mid-2021. But if we go for CW's premiere list, the sixth season will take a little more time to launch.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more information on Hollywood series and films.

Also Read: Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman share opinions on Sherlock Season 5