Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman share opinions on Sherlock Season 5

Sherlock Season 5 is yet to receive official renewal update from BBC One. Since Sherlock Season 4 dropped its finale on January 15, 2017, fans are ardently looking forward to the airing of Season 5.

Digital Weekly earlier reported that Sherlock Season 5 would be released in 2022 after completing all major projects. Many series enthusiasts are saying BBC One certainly does not want to take away Sherlock due to other projects.

Advertisement

Benedict Cumberbatch, the lead actor had a discussion with the AP (Associated Press) long time ago. He revealed that he and his team would still work on Sherlock Season 5. The series' viewers had been given several indications from time to time to ensure that their show had not been axed.

While being questioned about the cancellation rumor surrounding Sherlock Season 5, the 44-year-old actor cited, "Nobody has ever closed the door on Sherlock."

On the other hand, in a recent interview with Collider, Martin Freeman by said, "not only he, but Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat are super busy and that's the reason they do not want to run the risk of ruining the show's legacy by producing a subpar season. Indirectly, he had given a hint for the making of Season 5."

In a conversation with Digital Spy, Steven Moffat said on Sherlock Season 5, "I haven't really thought about it. Mark Gatiss' been doing other stuff as well, so we haven't sat down and had a proper talk about what we would do with another series." The creators, Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat opined they have been looking into Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's original stories for further inspiration, Express earlier reported.

Alternatively, Louise Brealey dropped a hint of her comeback in Sherlock Season 5 in a discussion with Radio Times. "I know originally there was a hope that we would do a special down the line. I haven't heard that that's on or off. To utilise two clichés, I think it's on the very back burner and not necessarily on the cards," she said.

Sherlock Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Money Heist Season 5: Fans comment on Alicia's baby bump, know more in details!