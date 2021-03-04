Left Menu

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard to Host NBC game show 'Family Game Fight'

Hollywood stars and married couple, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard will be teaming up again on-screen for a new hour-long game show titled 'Family Game Fight' for NBC.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:08 IST
Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard to Host NBC game show 'Family Game Fight'
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood stars and married couple, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard will be teaming up again on-screen for a new hour-long game show titled 'Family Game Fight' for NBC. According to Deadline, the new series, which will test brains, brawn, and family bonds over the course of an hour, will see Bell and Shepard be adopted into a family of four as they compete in a series of games with a big cash prize up for grabs. The broadcast network has ordered 10 episodes of the series.

Bell said, "For one of our first dates, I invited Dax over for a game night at my house with a bunch of friends." She added, "He said he fell in love with me there because I was a very tiny person bossing everyone around. I fell in love with him too because he's a very large person who could boss everyone around, but chooses not to. I'm so excited to host 'Family Game Fight' and play all day with my best friend."

Her husband Dax said, "Kristen is my favourite human to work with. She's the most consistently funny, playful, and joyful scene partner I've ever had. She's also incredibly fun to look at." 'Family Game Fight' is the latest gameshow from DeGeneres' A Very Good Production, which produces NBC's Little Big Shots and Ellen's Game of Games and Fox's The Masked Dancer, and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television's Warner Horizon in association with Telepictures.

The show is being executive produced by Bell, Dax, DeGeneres, Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Derek Westervelt, Noah Bonnett, Dan Norris, Joel Van Rysselberghe, Jeff Kleeman, Mike Darnell, and Brooke Karzen. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poppy plants worth Rs 24 lakh seized in Maharashtra village

In second such incident this week, police on Thursday raided an illegal opium field and seized poppy plants valued at Rs 24 lakh and also arrested a person in Jalna district of Maharashtra, an official said.The illegal cultivation of opium ...

Eskom's executive management asked to focus on procurement function

The Eskom board has instructed the power utilitys executive management to pay particular attention to the procurement function to effect the required change and deliver the expected savings as it implements its turnaround plan.This emerged ...

Ukraine confirms two cases of British coronavirus variant

Ukraine has confirmed two cases of the British coronavirus variant, detected in the west of the country, the Ukrainian Institute of Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases said on Thursday.An institute official told Reuters two cases, a man an...

Ind vs Eng: These are the hardest conditions I've faced as a batsman, says Stokes

As the England batters continue to struggle to find form in their ongoing series, England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Thursday said that these are the hardest conditions he has faced as a batsman. Except for the first innings of the first Tes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021