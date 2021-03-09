Left Menu

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 142: Sukuna will help Yuji to survive & defeat Yuta

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 142 will show Yuta piercing a sword in Yuji's body. Image Credit: Facebook / Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 142, the manga series will be out next week and it will follow the execution of Yuji Itadori. Yuji is trying his level best to fight with Yuta Okkotsu by using his curses weapon, but he needs to apply his master technique to survive.

Yuta has a special cursed energy manipulation technique, which makes it extremely hard to forecast when he will apply his energy.

The Japanese manga, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 142 will show Yuta piercing a sword in Yuji's body. Yuta can't harm Yuji as long as Sukuna is present in Yuji's body. There will be a fight between Sukuna and Yuta.

Chapter 142 will also bring the end of the fighting between Naoya and Chose. Chose is trying hard to defeat Naoya so that he can help Yuji to fight against Yuta. If Maye Gojo returns then Yuji and Chose might get help from him.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 141 focused on Yuji and Chose who defied Yuta's power. The last chapter also follows some flashbacks of Yuta's power applying technique.

For the new readers, Jujutsu Kaisen is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump since March 2018.

Jujutsu Kaisen tells the story of Yuji Itadori as he joins a secret organization of sorcerers to kill a powerful Curse named Ryomen Sukuna, of whom Yuji becomes the host.

All the living beings in the manga, radiate energy called Cursed Energy. This cursed energy emerges from negative emotions that flow throughout the body.

In general, people cannot control the flow of negative emotions in their mind and body, and as a result, they continuously loose Cursed Energy. The Cursed Technique masters, the Jujutsu Sorcerers are the people who can control the flow of Cursed Energy in their body.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 142 is scheduled to be out on Sunday, March 14. It will be published for free reading on Viz Media, Shonen Jump, and MangaPlus' official website and platforms.

