Annie Murphy joins 'Russian Doll' season two

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-03-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 10:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

''Schitt's Creek'' breakout Annie Murphy has boarded the cast of hit Netflix series ''Russian Doll'' for its upcoming second season.

Featuring Natasha Lyonne in the lead, the show started production on season two last week, according to Deadline.

The details of Murphy's character have been kept under wraps.

Lyonne, who co-created the show with Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland, stars in the series as Nadia Vulvokov, a software engineer who is in New York City to attend a party as the guest of honour.

However, she soon realises that she cannot escape it as she is caught in an endless loop of dying and returning to the same moment.

The first season of the show, which premiered in February 2019, received positive reviews from the critics. In June, Netflix renewed it for a second season.

Murphy, who won an Emmy award for her performance as Alexis Rose in hit Canadian series ''Schitt's Creek'', will next star in AMC comedy ''Kevin Can F*** Himself''.

