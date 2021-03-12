Left Menu

Court to cops:File case against Kangana on copyright complaint

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 18:04 IST
A Mumbai court has asked the city police to register an offence against actor Kangana Ranaut after the author of 'Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir' accused her of copyright violation, an official said on Friday.

Ashish Kaul, the author of Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir, which has been translated into Hindi as 'Kashmir Ki Yodhha Rani Didda' has accused Kangana Ranaut of copyright infringement.

Kaul said he has the exclusive copyrights to the life story of Didda who was the Princess of Lohar (Poonch), now in Jammu and Kashmir, and the Queen of Kashmir.

''Is it believable by any stretch of imagination that a story and a book are being usurped by a renowned actor- turned-social activist?'' he added.

The Khar police are in the process of registering an FIR in the case, a senior police official told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

