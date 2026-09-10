Frozen Lives: Tales from the Ravaged Himalayas

A devastating glacier collapse on August 26 sent torrents of mud and rock down a river between Nepal and Tibet, leading to catastrophic flooding that obliterated villages and claimed over 1,380 lives. Amidst the wreckage, Reuters photographers capture both the destruction and the human stories of hope and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 04:33 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 04:33 IST
Frozen Lives: Tales from the Ravaged Himalayas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The village schoolroom, once alive with color, now lies buried beneath a thick layer of grim river mud as the waters recede, reflecting the sudden chaos that befell bustling communities along the border between Nepal and Tibet. Survivors mourn and pray amid hopes of further miracle rescues.

The catastrophe occurred when a glacier collapsed on August 26, sending a massive deluge crashing through towns and resulting in disastrous floods. These waters razed villages, destroyed infrastructures like highways, and covered homes in relentless mud, with a death toll reported at over 1,380 while roughly 5,500 remain missing.

Reuters photographers, on the ground in the disaster zones, strive to capture the vast devastation and personal stories. Iconic images emerged, like the muddied pink school bag reduced to debris, signifying disrupted lives. Scenes of survival, such as a woman rescued in a backhoe loader, and harrowing rescue missions continue to unfold as the affected grapple with the disaster's aftermath.

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