Royal Kickoff: Tackling Mental Health in Sports

Prince William, alongside British sports icons, is launching a new mental health initiative aimed at suicide prevention in the sports sector. 'On Your Side', created by the Royal Foundation, offers a toolkit to help identify and support individuals at risk in sporting environments, with backing from major sports organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 04:33 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 04:33 IST
Royal Kickoff: Tackling Mental Health in Sports
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Prince William, accompanied by prominent British sports figures, is set to launch an innovative initiative aimed at suicide prevention within the sports community. The event will take place at Everton soccer club and align with World Suicide Prevention Day.

The campaign, 'On Your Side', is a key project of the Royal Foundation, the charitable arm of Prince William and Kate. It is designed to help individuals in the sports sector recognize warning signs and provide early support.

Backed by notable commitments from entities such as the Premier League and British Cycling, this toolkit, developed with the Chasing the Stigma charity, will have far-reaching impacts, asserting a proactive role in mental health within sports.

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