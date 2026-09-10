Trump Administration Maintains TPS for Salvadorans Amid Immigration Crackdown

Tens of thousands of Salvadoran immigrants will retain their Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in the United States, according to the Trump administration. The decision, which extends TPS beyond its scheduled expiration, follows a period of heightened immigration enforcement under President Trump's leadership.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the continued protection for Salvadoran TPS holders, citing that an official announcement will be made at an appropriate time. This group comprises around 170,000 individuals, contributing significantly to the U.S. economy, with approximately 152,000 active in the workforce.

While this move temporarily allays fears amongst Salvadoran nationals, it forms part of a tougher immigration policy aimed at improving domestic security. Critics, however, argue that such measures violate human rights and advocacy groups highlight concerns over racial profiling in these efforts.