Left Menu

Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh join Netflix movie 'The School For Good And Evil'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-03-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 10:35 IST
Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh join Netflix movie 'The School For Good And Evil'
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

Actors Laurence Fishburne and Michelle Yeoh are the latest addition to the cast of the Paul Feig-directed film ''The School For Good And Evil''.

The Netflix movie also features Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso.

It is based on American author Soman Chainani's 2013 book ''The School For Good And Evil''.

Roth Kirschenbaum's Joe Roth and Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Feigco's Feig and Laura Fischer and Jane Startz are on board as producers.

According to Deadline, David Magee and Feig have adapted the book for the big screen.

The story follows best friends Sophie and Agatha who find themselves attending a school where kids are trained to be fairy tale heroes and villains.

''Their friendship will be put to the test in this thrilling and comedic story where the only way out of a fairy tale is to live through one,'' the film's description reads.

''The School For Good and Evil'' is the first book of the six in the series penned by Chainani. The final book in the series, titled ''The School of Good and Evil: One True King'', came out in June last year.

Other books in the series are ''A World Without Princes'' (2014), ''The Last Ever After'' (2015), ''The Ever Never Handbook'' (2016), ''Quests for Glory'' (2017) and ''A Crystal of Time'' (2019).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez call off their engagement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Part of empty building collapses in Mumbai, no casualty

A portion of an empty five-storey building collapsed in Nagpada area of south Mumbai, a fire brigade official said on Sunday.The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, he said, adding that no casualty was reported.The building, located ...

6 farm workers killed, 8 hurt in AP hit-and-run accident

Six farm workers were killed and eight others injured in a hit-and-run accident near Nuzividu in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh early Sunday.The victims belonged to Lion Tanda, a tribal hamlet near Nuzividu, about 55 kms from Vijayawada...

FPIs pull out Rs 7,013 cr from Indian mkts so far this month

Foreign portfolio investors FPIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 7,013 crore so far this month in the Indian markets on profit-booking as jitters in global bond markets spooked investors. As per depositories data, FPIs pulled out Rs 531 ...

WRAPUP 1-Myanmar civilian leader says people should defend themselves as toll mounts

The acting leader of Myanmars parallel civilian government said it will seek to give people the legal right to defend themselves as the death toll in protests against last months coup exceeded 80, according to an advocacy group. Mahn Win Kh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021