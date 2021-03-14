Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh join Netflix movie 'The School For Good And Evil'

Actors Laurence Fishburne and Michelle Yeoh are the latest addition to the cast of the Paul Feig-directed film ''The School For Good And Evil''.

The Netflix movie also features Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso.

It is based on American author Soman Chainani's 2013 book ''The School For Good And Evil''.

Roth Kirschenbaum's Joe Roth and Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Feigco's Feig and Laura Fischer and Jane Startz are on board as producers.

According to Deadline, David Magee and Feig have adapted the book for the big screen.

The story follows best friends Sophie and Agatha who find themselves attending a school where kids are trained to be fairy tale heroes and villains.

''Their friendship will be put to the test in this thrilling and comedic story where the only way out of a fairy tale is to live through one,'' the film's description reads.

''The School For Good and Evil'' is the first book of the six in the series penned by Chainani. The final book in the series, titled ''The School of Good and Evil: One True King'', came out in June last year.

Other books in the series are ''A World Without Princes'' (2014), ''The Last Ever After'' (2015), ''The Ever Never Handbook'' (2016), ''Quests for Glory'' (2017) and ''A Crystal of Time'' (2019).

