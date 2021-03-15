Left Menu

Arjun Rampal takes walk down memory lane, pays a visit to his college in Delhi

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on Monday took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about his college days by paying a visit to his college campus and meeting the students.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 20:33 IST
Arjun Rampal takes walk down memory lane, pays a visit to his college in Delhi
Arjun Rampal (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on Monday took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about his college days by paying a visit to his college campus and meeting the students. The 'Aankhein' actor took to Instagram as he shared a candid clip from his visit to The Hindu College where he did his graduation.

In the video, Arjun who is seen donning a casual look in a white loosely fitted T-shirt and a black low waist track pants gleefully enters the college campus and wears a face mask. As soon as he enters the college premises the actor showcases his room from the college hostel and points to his room where he used to stay during graduation days. The actor is also seen greeting the students waiting to shake hands with the 'Ra. One' actor.

The short clip is accompanied by ' In times like these' by Jack Johnson. Reliving his college days by visiting the campus, the 'Dil Hai Tumhara' star did not caption the video.

However, Rampal's fans and followers were quick to respond to the video and it garnered more than 24 thousand likes, with the actor's girlfriend leaving a heart eyes emoticon in the caption. Scores of fans left fire and heart emoticons, in awe of the video.

On the work front, Rampal was last seen in the legal thriller 'Nail Polish' which premiered on Zee5. The actor has got projects like 'Jaako Raakhey Saaiyan' and 'Penthouse' in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bolsonaro eyes health minister swap as Brazil's outbreak worsens, sources say

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is weighing candidates to replace Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, according to people familiar with the matter, preparing to appoint the fourth person in a year in that role as COVID-19 cases rage out of...

Ongoing vaccination drive slow, will take years to cover entire population: Par panel

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has expressed concern over the slow pace of ongoing vaccination drive in the country and observed that at this rate it will take many years to vaccinate the entire population.In its repor...

Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9 pm NATION PAR2 RS-UK-RACISM India to take up with UK racism issues when required Jaishankar New Delhi India will take up with the UK when required the alleged incidents of racism in Britain, External Affai...

France's Macron: will decide in days if another lockdown needed

Frances government will have to decide in the next few days if a fresh lockdown is needed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021