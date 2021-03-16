Left Menu

Alita: Battle Angel 2 updates, Rosa Salazar likes to play Alita till last breath

16-03-2021
The first movie was a passion project of James Cameron, who produced and co-wrote the screenplay with Laeta Kalogridis. Image Credit: Facebook / Alita: Battle Angel

After the release of the cyberpunk action film, Alita Battle Angel in 2019, fans want to see the return of their most beloved heroine Alita (played by Rosa Salazar) in Alita Battle Angel 2. An online group activated a petition known as Alita: Battle Angel Part 2 for the second movie.

The first movie was a passion project of James Cameron, who produced and co-wrote the screenplay with Laeta Kalogridis. Robert Rodriguez is the director of the movie.

Alita: Battle Angel is based on Japanese manga artist Yukito Kishiro's 1990s series Battle Angel Alita and its 1993 original video animation adaptation, Battle Angel.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 is not yet confirmed officially. But earlier, James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez have hinted that the movie could lead to multiple sequels.

Edward Norton, who has a cameo as Nova, was intended to be a setup for the sequel. The actor appeared in a non-speaking role in the movie, an eternal mad scientist able to transfer his principles into other people. Earlier, he denied playing in James Cameron's Avatar 2, so that he could make his come-back in Alita: Battle Angel 2.

"I am friends with Jim [Cameron], and actually enormously admire and kind of adore him... So when he wanted me to do something in Avatar 2, I basically told him, 'If I'm not a Na'vi, I'm not doing it. I'm not being part of the industrial world, coming in to destroy Pandora. I'm either a Na'vi or nothing,'" he said.

When he was asked about Robert Rodriguez's Alita: Battle Angel, he said "I was like, 'Whatever. Let's do something. I want to do something with him.'"

Furthermore, when the director was asked on Alita: Battle Angel 2, in an interview with Forbes, he answered there is a possibility of having multiple parts of the movie as the 20th Century Fox has opened up many opportunities to have such installments.

Rosa Salazar, who is also willing to return in the role of Alita, said, "I would play Alita till my last breath. I would, and thanks to the performance capture technology, I probably could."

If Fox comes with Alita: Battle Angel 2, the other stars including Jennifer Connelly, Ed Skrein, Keean Johnson, and Keean Johnson will surely join the cast.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

