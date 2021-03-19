Left Menu

Vera Farmiga to play lead role in Apple's Hurricane Katrina series 'Five Days at Memorial

Actor Vera Farmiga is set to star in the Apple TV Plus limited series Five Days at Memorial, which chronicles events in the immediate aftermath of 2005s Hurricane Katrina. It chronicles a New Orleans hospital in the five days after Hurricane Katrina made landfall.

File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@VeraFarmiga)

Actor Vera Farmiga is set to star in Apple TV Plus' limited series ''Five Days at Memorial'', which chronicles events in the immediate aftermath of 2005's Hurricane Katrina. According to Deadline, the show is based on the non-fiction book ''Five Days at Memorial: Life and Death in a Storm-Ravaged Hospital'' by Pulitzer Prize winner Sheri Fink. It chronicles a New Orleans hospital in the five days after Hurricane Katrina made landfall. Amid rising floodwaters, stifling heat, and failing power, exhausted caregivers at the hospital were forced to make life-and-death decisions that would haunt them in the years to come.

Farmiga will play Dr. Anna Pou, a physician at the hospital.

The show will reunite the Oscar-nominated actor with her ''Bates Motel'' showrunner Carlton Cuse.

Cuse is writing and executive producing ''Five Days at Memorial'' with John Ridley. The duo will also serve as directors on the show.

ABC Signature is producing.

