Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Liam Gallagher and DJ Guetta to headline delayed Isle of Wight festival

Liam Gallagher, 1980s pop band Duran Duran and DJ David Guetta will headline September's Isle of Wight festival, organisers said on Friday, as Britain starts finalising details for a return to big music events as it emerges from lockdown. The festival, whose 2020 edition was cancelled because of the global pandemic, will take place Sept. 16-19, pushed back from its usual June dates. 'No Zoom' Oscars causes backlash, Hollywood media reports

The "No Zoom" policy for this year's Oscars ceremony is proving a headache for multiple nominees who live outside the United States and who are still under pandemic restrictions, according to Hollywood publications. Variety and Deadline Hollywood reported on Wednesday that publicists and some studio executives have complained to the film academy about logistics, costs and quarantine issues raised by the decision to bar nominees from taking part in the ceremony remotely. Supergiant's 'Hades' triumphs at BAFTA Games Awards

Greek mythology-inspired "Hades" took out the top honours at the BAFTA Games Awards on Thursday, scooping five prizes including a win for best game of 2020, as pandemic lockdowns brought new fans to the sector. Developed by San Francisco-based Supergiant Games, "Hades" lets players take on the role Hades' son Zagreus as he tries to escape the Underworld. Harry Connick Jr. releases pandemic-produced album, 'Faith'

Jazz musician Harry Connick Jr. is showcasing a spiritual side with his new album, "Alone With my Faith." Connick Jr. created the album in his home studio during the pandemic, playing all the instruments, recording all background vocals and doing the engineering. The singer said the process acted as therapy during uncertain times. Chinese celebs drop top foreign brands over Xinjiang 'forced labour' accusations

Chinese celebrity endorsers have abandoned several foreign retail labels, including six U.S. brands such as Nike, as Western concerns over labour conditions in Xinjiang spark a patriotic backlash from consumers. New Balance, Under Armour, Tommy Hilfiger and Converse, owned by Nike, have come under fire in China for statements that they would not use cotton produced in the farwestern Chinese region due to suspected forced labour. French film director Tavernier dies

French film director Bertrand Tavernier, who won international acclaim with his 1986 jazz film "Round Midnight", has died, the Institut Lumiere film museum said on its Twitter feed. He was 79. "We are sad to announce the disappearance today of Bertrand Tavernier," said the institute, of which Tavernier was the president. Actor Depp loses bid to appeal wife beater libel ruling, turns to U.S. case

London's Court of Appeal on Thursday refused Johnny Depp permission to challenge a verdict last year that concluded the Hollywood actor was a "wife beater", meaning his attempt to restore his reputation will shift to U.S. legal action. In November, High Court judge Andrew Nicol ruled against Depp, star of films including "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Edward Scissorhands" , after he brought a libel case against the Sun tabloid newspaper. Factbox-All about streaming costs in the U.S.

Walt Disney Co's Disney+ is raising the monthly subscription fee for its streaming service by a dollar per month in the United States beginning Friday, March 26. With more than 100 million paying subscribers in just 16 months, Disney+ largely owes its popularity to coronavirus-led lockdowns around the globe that has forced people to stay at home. Tina Turner bows out of public life with emotional documentary

Tina Turner opens up about her troubled past and living with PTSD in new documentary "TINA", a film the soul and rock star says is the final act of her public life before bowing out. Woven around a candid interview with the 81-year-old, testimonies from people who know her and archive material, the film tracks the singer's rise from a self-described "girl from the cotton fields" to a global music icon.

Ask him anything: William Shatner's life story to live on through AI Actor William Shatner, best known for forging new frontiers on the "Star Trek" TV series, has tapped new technology that will give current and future generations the chance to query him about his life, family and career. Shatner, who turned 90 on Monday, spent more than 45 hours over five days recording answers to be used in an interactive video created by Los Angeles-based company StoryFile.

