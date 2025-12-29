China Condemns Israel's Recognition of Somaliland Independence

The Chinese government has expressed strong opposition to Israel's recent decision to recognize the Republic of Somaliland as an independent state. This statement comes just three days after Israel's unprecedented move, which has stirred diplomatic waters.

Speaking at a routine press conference, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian called on all nations to refrain from supporting internal separatist movements in other countries for personal gains. He further urged Somaliland's authorities to halt their separatist activities.

Since 1991, Somaliland has governed itself with a notable degree of peace and stability. However, the region remains largely unrecognized globally. Somalia quickly condemned Israel's announcement, viewing it as an infringement on its sovereignty, while South Africa urged the world to support a unified Somalia.