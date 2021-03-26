Left Menu

Patrick Schwarzenegger roped in for Chris Pratt's 'The Terminal List'

American actor Patrick Schwarzenegger had been roped in to star in brother-in-law and actor Chris Pratt's upcoming Amazon Studios original thriller series 'The Terminal List'.

Patrick Schwarzenegger (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Patrick Schwarzenegger had been roped in to star in brother-in-law and actor Chris Pratt's upcoming Amazon Studios original thriller series 'The Terminal List'. According to People Magazine, Patrick will be playing Special warfare operator 2nd class Donny Mitchell, a navy seal who shares the same platoon as Pratt's character in the series based on Jack Carr's bestselling novel of the same name.

The 27-year-old will act as the team's youngest member who has only seen the brotherhood of the seals in times of strength, not yet in times of suffering. As the platoon's point man, he is also the first to lead the group into the unsecured territory. The thriller series follows James Reece (Pratt) after his whole company of Navy SEALs is trapped during a high-stakes incognito mission. Reece gets back to his family with clashing recollections of the occasion and inquiries concerning his culpability.

Notwithstanding, as new proof becomes visible, Reece finds dull powers neutralizing him, jeopardizing his daily routine as well as the experiences of those he adores. Earlier, in a video shared on his Instagram, Pratt gave fans a sneak peek of his shooting set by dropping a video in which he was seen dressed in full costume and heard saying "Literally this. Literally," turning his empty coffee mug to the camera.

"Show me a cup greater than this...I'll wait, I'm just gonna leave this right here for you," he added, making goofy facial expressions. Chriss Pratt has been married to Patrick Schwarzenegger's elder sister Katherine Schwarzenegger, since 2019. They also share a 7-month-old daughter named Lyla Maria.

Based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr, 'The Terminal List' will also star Riley Keough, Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, and Jeanne Tripplehorn in pivotal roles. Carr will also serve as an executive producer along with Pratt and Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions and Fuqua will do it through Fuqua Films (The Equalizer, Training Day). DiGilio will write, show-run, and executively produce. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

