Left Menu

Machine Gun Kelly's ex Sommer Ray claims he cheated on her with Megan Fox

American singer Machine Gun Kelly's ex-girlfriend Sommer Ray alleged that their relationship had not ended before he began dating Megan Fox.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 23:40 IST
Machine Gun Kelly's ex Sommer Ray claims he cheated on her with Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly, Sommer Ray and Megan Fox (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer Machine Gun Kelly's ex-girlfriend Sommer Ray alleged that their relationship had not ended before he began dating Megan Fox. According to Us Weekly, the 24-year-old model opened up about her romance with the 30-year-old singer (real name Colson Baker) during Tuesday's episode of Logan Paul's 'Impaulsive' podcast.

She said, "I dated Colson, never had sex with him. ... I make you wait at least three months. I have to make sure that you're someone good to me. I'm not going to make you a number if you're not good to me. So Colson just never passed the test." Ray then claimed that Kelly and the 34-year-old actor Foxx, were together before he broke up with the Colorado native.

"I don't really feel bad saying that because he did kind of cheat on me with Megan Fox," she said. The YouTube star alleged that the musician invited her to Puerto Rico, where he and the 'Transformers' star were filming their upcoming movie, 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'.

"I waited in the hotel the whole time while he's filming with her and I'm not really thinking anything of it.I thought she was older and had kids and was married and stuff," she recalled. As reported by Us Weekly, Ray also claimed that Kelly kept her from the set of his 'Bloody Valentine' music video - which starred Fox and premiered in May 2020 - because of 'COVID restrictions.'

Despite the way she claims they called it quits, the influencer does not hold a grudge. "I think they're a cute couple. I'm not mad about it. I want them [to have] the best," she noted.

Per Us Weekly, Kelly and Fox were first linked in May 2020. Her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, confirmed that same month that he and the 'New Girl' alum had split after nearly 10 years of marriage. They are parents of sons 8-year-old Noah, 7-year-old Bodhi, and 4-year-old Journey. The 'Transformers' star filed for divorce in November 2020 and sparked engagement rumours with Kelly in January, which she quickly shut down with an Instagram Story photo of a ring that read, "F**k you."

In February, Us Weekly revealed that the singer is "super into" Fox. "MGK thinks Megan is different than the other A-listers he's dated," "He thinks she is a total bombshell in every way and basically worships the ground she walks on," a source told the outlet at the time.

The insider added that Kelly believes he is "extremely fortunate" to be with the 'Jennifer's Body' star and considers himself "the luckiest guy in the world." In fact, while Fox is not "in any rush to get married again," he would "marry her in a heartbeat." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO urges countries to donate COVID-19 vaccines as supplies tighten

The World Health Organization urged countries on Friday to donate COVID-19 vaccine doses to inoculate the most vulnerable in 20 poorer nations after India, a key supplier to the agencys COVAX vaccine-sharing programme, said it was prioritis...

Germany issues COVID travel warning for France, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark

Germany warned its citizens on Friday not to make unnecessary trips to neighbouring France, Austria, Denmark and the Czech Republic because of rising COVID-19 infection rates.The move also means people coming into Germany from those countri...

Fire at Fashion Street market in Pune

A major fire broke out at the famous Fashion Street market in the Pune Cantonment area late on Friday night, officials said.A call was received at 11 pm and water tankers were rushed to the spot, fire brigade officials said.Fashion Street o...

Madurai: Residents relieved as groundwater recharges after restoration of tank

Residents of Madurai city are elated as the groundwater table in the region has recharged considerably after the local administration restored Mariamman Teppakulam, the biggest temple tank in the city. A local resident Yugalaxmi said, The l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021