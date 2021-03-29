Elsa Pataky says Chris Hemsworth is giving her lots of workout tips for 'Interceptor'

Left Menu

Actor-model Elsa Pataky says she and her husband, Marvel star Chris Hemsworth are spending a lot of time training together to get her ready for her upcoming movie, Interceptor.Pataky, 44, is set to play a US Army lieutenant in the action drama, to be directed by Matthew Reilly.

PTI | London | Updated: 29-03-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 10:47 IST
Actor-model Elsa Pataky says she and her husband, Marvel star Chris Hemsworth are spending a lot of time training together to get her ready for her upcoming movie, ''Interceptor''.

Pataky, 44, is set to play a US Army lieutenant in the action drama, to be directed by Matthew Reilly. The actor said Hemsworth, 37, is ''thrilled'' about giving her a lot of workout tips.

''I'm always training and keeping fit because I like to have a toned body. But for this role, I had to take things to a whole other level.

''Chris is thrilled because we're training together more often now. He's giving me lots of great tips. I'm now doing more weight training, because I needed to boost my physical strength... I needed to be very agile too. It was very tough,'' Pataky told HELLO! magazine.

The actor, who shares eight-year-old daughter India and seven-year-old twins Sacha and Tristan with the ''Thor'' star, said she wants to maintain the routine even after the shooting is complete.

Starring in ''Interceptor'' is a dream come true for Pataky, who said she always wanted to star in an action film.

''I play a really strong woman, physically and mentally - a real fighter, a lieutenant in the US Army, with a real sense of duty. It's an action film, from start to finish. I'd always really wanted to be in an action movie,'' she added.

The story of the Netflix film centres on an Army lieutenant (Pataky) who must utilise her years of tactical training and military expertise to save humanity when sixteen nuclear missiles are launched at the US, and a violent coordinated attack simultaneously threatens her remote missile interceptor station.

Also starring Luke Bracey, the movie has Hemsworth attached as one of the executive producers.

