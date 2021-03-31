Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin get matching tattoos in honour of 'Peaches' song

Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin now have matching tattoos - a peach - in honour of Bieber's hit single 'Peaches.' The 27-year-old pop star debuted his own tattoo on Instagram on Sunday, sharing a close-up image of the artwork, as well as an artist drawing the peach on Bieber's neck.

The 'Baby' singer left post's a peach emoji and a pencil emoji in the caption to the post. Baldwin's own tattoo made its debut on her Instagram Story on Monday. Her ink is located on her inner arm, just below her elbow.

'Peaches,' which features singers Daniel Cesar and Giveon, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making Bieber the first solo male act to debut in the coveted slot and the Billboard 200 albums chart simultaneously, according to the outlet. As reported by Fox News, Taylor Swift and BTS are the only other acts to have accomplished the same feat, with Swift having done so twice.

It makes sense that the 24-year-old supermodel Baldwin would honour the song, as it's one of the artist's many numbers to make reference to his loving wife. "I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, s***) / I get my weed from California (That's that s***)," he sings in the song.

"I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bada--b****) / I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)." He continues: "And I say, oh (Oh) / The way I breathe you in (In) / It's the texture of your skin / I wanna wrap my arms around you baby / never let you go, oh / And I say oh / There's nothing like your touch / It's the way you lift me up, yeah / And I'll be right here with you 'til the end of time."

Baldwin also paid tribute to the hit song by starting the peaches makeup challenge, which features social media users sharing tutorial-style videos of makeup looks inspired by the song, often featuring tones associated with peaches like yellows, pinks and oranges. (ANI)

