Left Menu

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin get matching tattoos in honour of 'Peaches' song

Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin now have matching tattoos - a peach - in honour of Bieber's hit single 'Peaches.'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2021 09:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 09:22 IST
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin get matching tattoos in honour of 'Peaches' song
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin now have matching tattoos - a peach - in honour of Bieber's hit single 'Peaches.' The 27-year-old pop star debuted his own tattoo on Instagram on Sunday, sharing a close-up image of the artwork, as well as an artist drawing the peach on Bieber's neck.

The 'Baby' singer left post's a peach emoji and a pencil emoji in the caption to the post. Baldwin's own tattoo made its debut on her Instagram Story on Monday. Her ink is located on her inner arm, just below her elbow.

'Peaches,' which features singers Daniel Cesar and Giveon, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making Bieber the first solo male act to debut in the coveted slot and the Billboard 200 albums chart simultaneously, according to the outlet. As reported by Fox News, Taylor Swift and BTS are the only other acts to have accomplished the same feat, with Swift having done so twice.

It makes sense that the 24-year-old supermodel Baldwin would honour the song, as it's one of the artist's many numbers to make reference to his loving wife. "I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, s***) / I get my weed from California (That's that s***)," he sings in the song.

"I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bada--b****) / I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)." He continues: "And I say, oh (Oh) / The way I breathe you in (In) / It's the texture of your skin / I wanna wrap my arms around you baby / never let you go, oh / And I say oh / There's nothing like your touch / It's the way you lift me up, yeah / And I'll be right here with you 'til the end of time."

Baldwin also paid tribute to the hit song by starting the peaches makeup challenge, which features social media users sharing tutorial-style videos of makeup looks inspired by the song, often featuring tones associated with peaches like yellows, pinks and oranges. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google's 'Teacher approved' apps mislead on kids' privacy, activists tell FTC

Two advocacy groups on Wednesday called on the U.S. Federal Trade Commission FTC to investigate whether apps that Googles Play Store labels as Teacher approved are unlawfully collecting personal data without parental consent to target ads a...

FEATURE-Once heroes, India's ex-Gulf workers forge new futures

It is not yet dawn but Yeroor village is long awake, the hum of productivity floating over Gulf Street, a lush green boulevard named for the thousands of workers who leave the southern Indian state of Kerala every year for jobs in the Middl...

Sterling and Wilson Solar US arm bags Rs 890 cr order

Sterling and Wilson Solar on Wednesday said that its US arm has bagged Rs 890 cr order in the pacific north-west region of the US.Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions, Inc SWSS, the US subsidiary of Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited SWSL, ha...

Barty, Medvedev rise to challenge on tough day at Miami Open

Aryna Sabalenka clearly labored in the final set of her match. Frances Tiafoe seemed to barely have the energy needed to reach the post-match handshake.Conditions were tough at the Miami Open.The top seeds, however, were up to the challenge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021