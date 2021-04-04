Renowned Guj poet Khalil Dhantejvi dead, PM expresses grief
Noted Gujarati poet and ghazal maestro Khalil Dhantejvi died in Vadodara on Sunday due to age related issues, those close to him said.He was 82.The poet, who was born Khalil Ismail, but adopted Dhantejvi from the name of his village Dhantej in Vadodara, had written many poems, ghazals and was a much sought after personality at mushairas poetic symposium.He started off his career as a journalist.In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. His contributions will always be remembered for making Gujarati ghazal interesting.PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 04-04-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 16:03 IST
Noted Gujarati poet and ghazal maestro Khalil Dhantejvi died in Vadodara on Sunday due to age related issues, those close to him said.
He was 82.
The poet, who was born Khalil Ismail, but adopted 'Dhantejvi' from the name of his village Dhantej in Vadodara, had written many poems, ghazals and was a much sought after personality at mushairas (poetic symposium).
He started off his career as a journalist.
In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. ''I am pained at death of famous Gujarati poet, writer and ghazal exponent Khalil Dhantejvi. His contributions will always be remembered for making Gujarati ghazal interesting. Condolences to family members and his fans.'' PTI PD BNM BNM
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Khalil Dhantejvi
- Narendra Modi
- Gujarati ghazal
- Gujarati
- Khalil Ismail
- Dhantej
- Vadodara
ALSO READ
NDA government ensures peace and stability in Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally.
''Asol Parivartan'' (real change) is coming for development of Bengal: PM Narendra Modi at poll rally.
Coming 100 days must be devoted to preparations for rain water conservation in each village: PM Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi launches 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain' campaign on World Water Day.
Voting for Cong means bringing darkness, hold Narendra Modi's hand for development: BJP chief J P Nadda at Assam rally.