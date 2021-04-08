Left Menu

The Dragon Prince Season 4: Creators assure interesting storylines on land of Xadia

Updated: 08-04-2021 20:51 IST
The Dragon Prince creators assured that the team is working on the script, and viewers can expect more interesting storylines on the land of Xadia. Image Credit: Facebook / The Dragon Prince

The Dragon Prince Season 3 was released in November 2019. After the success of the third season, the demand for a Season 4 has been on the upsurge. The series fans are curious about the release date and storyline of Dragon Prince Season 4.

Recently, The Dragon Prince creators have announced via Twitter that the COVID -19 pandemic and several other factors are bogging them down. Consequently, fans may have to wait a little longer for the fourth season. However, they assured that the team is working on the script, and viewers can expect more interesting storylines on the land of Xadia. The caption reads: "Hey #TheDragonPrince community! We are getting lots of requests for news about Season 4, so here is an update!"

The Statements says: "Our team has been working hard since the full Saga was greenlit to bring you the next phase of The Dragon Prince with care, passion, and creativity. While the pandemic has impacted the process at every level, the reality is that productions of this scale always take a lot of time. We're writing the story and scripts, assembling the production team, and developing other new, exciting areas of Xadia for you to explore. Although we can't give you a date for Season 4 at this point, we want you to know that the new seasons will be worth the wait!"

When it comes to the plot, The Dragon Prince Season 4 will continue to revolve around the conflict between humans and elves. The battle between the magical creatures and human kingdoms may finally come to a completion.

In an interview with Inverse, the series creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond earlier spoke about the series' future. They hinted viewers of The Dragon Prince Season 4 would get back Claudia.

"When we get back to her in Season 4, there is some amazing stuff, just in the first few episodes, which by the way are also funny and quirky and all the things we've come to love about the character, but she becomes a very critically important driving force of the narrative in Season 4," told Aaron Ehasz.

The voiceover artists of the series, who would back in The Dragon Prince Season 4 include Jack DeSena (as Callum), Sasha Rojen (Ezran), Paula Burrows (Rayla), Jesse Inocalla (Soren), Racquel Belmonte (Claudia), Luc Roderique (King Harrow of Katolis), and Jason Simpson (Viren).

The Dragon Prince Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned for more updates!

