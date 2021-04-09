Focus Features bags rights for Letitia Wright's 'Silent Twins'

Focus Features has acquired the worldwide rights to Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrence-starrer movie ''Silent Twins''.

The film, which marks the the English language debut of Polish director Agnieszka Smoczynska, is based on author Marjorie Wallace's novel same title, Focus Features said in a statement.

The studio will distribute the film in the US, with Universal Pictures handling international distribution.

Set in the 1970s and ’80s, the story follows June and Jennifer Gibbons (portrayed by Wright and Lawrance), twins from the only Black family in a small town in Wales. ''Feeling isolated from that unwelcoming community, the pair turn inward and reject communication with everyone but each other, retreating into their own fantasy world of artistic inspiration and adolescent desires. ''After a spree of vandalism inspired by an American boy they both idolise, the girls, now teenagers, are summarily sentenced to Broadmoor, an infamous psychiatric hospital, where they face the choice to separate and survive or die together,'' the official plotline read.

Andrea Seigel has penned the script of the film, which recently wrapped in Poland.

''Aga is a visually stunning and fantastically sensitive filmmaker who treats the twins, so harshly judged, as ordinary girls with extraordinary imaginations. She’s created a luminous, magical world for her stars, in which they explore the themes of love, longing, identity and what it truly means to have an ‘other half','' Kiska Higgs, president of production and acquisitions at Focus Features, said.

Wright also produced the movie along with Klaudia Smieja-Rostworowska, Ewa Puszczynska, Ben Pugh, Joshua Horsfield, Anita Gou and Alicia van Couvering.

