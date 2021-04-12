Left Menu

Sally Phillips to play lead role in upcoming Australian comedy-drama 'How to Please a Woman'

British actor Sally Phillips, known for her role in all three Bridget Jones movies, is all set to play the lead in her next Australian comedy-drama 'How to Please a Woman'.

Sally Phillips (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

British actor Sally Phillips, known for her role in all three Bridget Jones movies, is all set to play the lead in her next Australian comedy-drama 'How to Please a Woman'. Variety reported that the film will feature Phillips as a nearly 50-year-old woman who has the inspired idea of launching an all-male house-cleaning service. However, her job becomes enervating when the business grows out of control.

Erik Thomson, who recently appeared in the historical drama 'The Furnace' and next appears in 'Blueback', will be seen playing the male lead. Other cast includes Alexander England, Caroline Brazier, Tasma Walton, Roz Hammond, Cameron Daddo, and 'The New Adventures of Monkey' fame Josh Thomson.

"This is a more-than-funny liberation story for women who have been afraid to ask for what they want - at home, at work and in the bedroom," said Phillips, to Variety whose other film credits include 'Pride and Prejudice and Zombies' and the upcoming 'Higher Ground' and who also starred in UK TV series 'Smack the Pony'. "It's exciting that intimate female tales like this one are now being developed, financed and brought to the screen," she added.

The film is slated to go on floors next week in Perth, West Australia, under the direction of Renee Webster, whose previous directing credits include the Australian Broadcasting Corporation series 'The Heights' and 'Itch'. Webster also penned the screenplay. The complete comic drama will be released in Australia and New Zealand by Madman Entertainment. International sales will be handled by Germany's Beta Cinema.

Production is by Tania Chambers of Feisty Dame Productions and Judi Levine of Such Much Films. Executive producers are Deanne Weir, Roxana McMallan, Olivia Humphrey, Adrian and Michela Fini and Pam and Julius Colman. The project is bankrolled by federal body Screen Australia in association with West Australian state initiatives Screenwest and Lotterywest. Development was also supported through Screen Australia's Gender Matters program. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

