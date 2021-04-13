Left Menu

Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes on Sunday shared her latest ink with her fans and termed the tattoo as 'alien scars'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 08:48 IST
Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes on Sunday shared her latest ink with her fans and termed the tattoo as 'alien scars'. The 33-year-old singer took to Instagram and showed off a tattoo that featured tangled lines covering her entire back. Grimes described the ink as "alien scars."

She captioned the snapshot, "Full back in white ink by @tweakt w sum help from the alien computer brain of @nusi_quero." Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, added, "Don't have a good pic cuz it hurts too much and I need to sleep haha, and it'll be red for a few wks, but gna be beautiful alien scars. Hope everyone's having a good day."

Last month, the 49-year-old CEO of SpaceX and Tesla shared a candid family portrait of the trio. In the photo, Musk is holding his son alongside Grimes. Their little one looks particularly interested in a bouquet of flowers while they don sunglasses as they look on.

Musk's two-word caption simply says: "Starbase, Texas." Fox News reported that the tweet came days after Musk said he plans to create a city named Starbase in the state of Texas. (ANI)

Grimes shares picture featuring tattoo of 'beautiful alien scars'

