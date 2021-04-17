The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

After thirteen months, The Witcher Season 2 has finally wrapped its filming, confirmed the star Henry Cavill. Since some postproduction work is left, it is likely to release within few months. Viewers would be glad to know that the creators have announced that the new season will debut in 2021.

The showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich shared a behind-the-scene video posted on the official YouTube page of Netflix. The video starts with Henry Cavill (played as Geralt of Rivia), thanking the cast and crew members for their hard work in Season 2 of Witcher.

"That is a wrap on season two of The Witcher. It is hard to believe it's been over a year since we kicked off this season in typical Witcher fashion in a freezing cold forest in the middle of the night," Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said in the video.

Besides Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, many cast and crews, including Ciri star Freya Allan are celebrating the wrap via social media.

Netflix officially confirmed seven new cast members, while seven others were confirmed by Redanian Intelligence. Henry Cavill returns as Geralt. In addition, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey have returned as Yennefer, Ciri, and Jaskier respectively. The new cast members, who joined The Witcher Season 2, include Adjoa Andoh, Kim Bodnia, Cassie Clare, Liz Carr, Graham McTavish, Kevin Doyle, Simon Callow, and Chris Fulton.

The other stars who are reprising their roles in The Witcher Season 2 are as follows.

MyAnna Buring ( as Tissaia de Vries), Anna Shaffer ( Triss Merigold), Eamon Farron (Cahir), Tom Canton (Filavandrel), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla Vigo), Lilly Cooper (Murta), Jeremy Crawford (Yarpin Zigrin), Mahesh Jadu (Vilgefortz), Terence Maynard (Artorius), Lars Mikkelson (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Wilson Radjou-Pujaltes ( Dara), and Therica Wilson Read (Sabrina).

The Witcher Season 2 will continue from the ends of Season 1, where Geralt and Ciri finally met. It is based on the book series of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski.

Netflix had published the official synopsis of The Witcher Season 2.

"Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans, and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The Witcher Season 2 is scheduled to release in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates.

Also Read: Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap