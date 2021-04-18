Left Menu

Producer Scott Rudin steps back from Broadway productions, apologises for his behaviour

Hollywood producer Scott Rudin, who is at the centre of a major controversy following multiple allegations of workplace abuse, announced that he was stepping back from his Broadway productions while apologising for his behaviour.In a statement to The Washington Post on Saturday, the powerful Hollywood producer said he was profoundly sorry for the pain his behaviour caused.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-04-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 11:51 IST
Producer Scott Rudin steps back from Broadway productions, apologises for his behaviour
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood producer Scott Rudin, who is at the centre of a major controversy following multiple allegations of workplace abuse, announced that he was stepping back from his Broadway productions while apologising for his behaviour.

In a statement to The Washington Post on Saturday, the powerful Hollywood producer said he was ''profoundly sorry'' for the pain his behaviour caused. ''Much has been written about my history of troubling interactions with colleagues, and I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behaviour caused to individuals, directly and indirectly,'' the producer said in his statement.

''After a period of reflection, I've made the decision to step back from active participation on our Broadway productions, effective immediately. My roles will be filled by others from the Broadway community and in a number of cases, from the roster of participants already in place on those shows,'' he added.

Rudin said he did not want any controversy associated with him to interrupt ''Broadway's well-deserved return, or specifically, the return of the 1500 people working on these shows.'' Several of the producers former staffers detailed his abusive behaviour in The Hollywood Reporter cover story recently. The allegations include Rudin throwing bowls, a baked potato, a teacup and a stapler at assistants when angry. The story said at least two of Rudin's staffer's ended up in the hospital, one as a result of Rudin smashing a computer monitor on a young man's hand.

Rudin is best known for producing Hollywood hits such as ''Clueless'', ''The Social Network'' and ''No Country for Old Men'' besides credits in theatre and shows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jhilli fetches gold at Asian Weightlifting Championship

Indias Jhilli Dalabehera clinched the gold medal in the 45kg category in a severely depleted two-lifter field at the Asian Weightlifting Championship here on Sunday.Jhilli, a junior world championship bronze medallist, lifted 69kg in the sn...

COVID-19: Less than 100 ICU beds vacant in Delhi hospitals, situation worsening every moment, says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

COVID-19 Less than 100 ICU beds vacant in Delhi hospitals, situation worsening every moment, says CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Over 25,500 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi, positivity rate has increased to nearly 30 pc in 24 hrs: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Over 25,500 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi, positivity rate has increased to nearly 30 pc in 24 hrs CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Czechs to discuss alleged Russian link to 2014 blast with EU

The Czech Republic is informing its NATO and European Union allies about suspected Russian involvement in a 2014 ammunition depot explosion and will discuss the matter at an EU foreign ministers meeting on Monday, acting Foreign Minister Ja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021