Netflix’s Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 3 will pick up where Season 2 ends

Since Season 2 has dropped on January 22, 2021, fans are ardently waiting to watch Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 3. In March, a ten-episode Season 3 was teased that is scheduled to be released in May. Aaron Hammersley and Scott Kreamer are showrunners for the series.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows the story of six Campers who have chosen to go for an once-in-a-lifetime experience after winning a videogame. Here is the official synopsis:

"After winning a videogame, dinosaur fanatic Darius Bowman is given the opportunity to visit Camp Cretaceous, an exclusive adventure dinosaur camp on Isla Nublar. Once there, Darius meets five other teenagers who were also chosen for the once-in-a-lifetime experience. However, when the dinosaurs break free from their habitats, the campers are stranded without any help and are forced to venture across the island in the hopes of finding a way out and getting out alive."

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 ends with the children trapped on the island. The six Campers will continue to survive on the Island and try to rescue the mystery dinosaur that was defrosted from cryo freeze in the bowels of the island. They want to know whether this is another Indominus Rex, the Indoraptor, or another new hybrid dinosaur but they know very well that they will be in trouble after the dinosaur gets free. There are plenty of questions to answer in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 3.

Paul-Mikél Williams, Jenna Ortega, Kausar Mohammed, Raini Rodriguez, Ryan Potter, and Sean Giambrone will return to voice Darius Bowman, Brooklynn, Yasmina Fadoula, Sammy Gutierrez, Kenji Kon, and Ben Pincus in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 3.

There is a possibility that the paleontologist and the camp counselor, Roxie (played by Jameela Jamil) and Dave (Glen Powell) will return to rescue the children. Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall, and Lane Lueras are the executive producers of the series.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 3 is set to release on Netflix on May 21, 2021. Stay tuned to get more updates on Netflix's animated series.

