It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Following the release of 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay' finale on August 9, 2020, fans are champing at the bit for its Season 2. The romantic K-drama became a global hit, thanks mainly to its young generation viewers.

The unique storyline, visual storytelling style, and admirable acting performances helped 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay' get positive reviews from viewers and critics alike. The New York Times called it 'The Best International Shows of 2020.' The Chilean newspaper La Tercera recognized 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay' as 'one of the most popular Asian dramas' of 2020.

In an interview with Xportsnews via Soompi, actor Park Gyu-young (played as Nam Ju-ri) praised Kim Soo-hyun. "His energy is really great. I've seen his dramas from even before I debuted, and I was worried and nervous about how our teamwork would be. I asked him about a lot of things I was curious about, and he made working together very comfortable, so I'm thankful," she said.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2 renewal

No, the Kim Soo-hyun (played as Moon Gang-tae) and Seo Ye-ji (Ko Moon-young) starred series is yet to be renewed for another season. But fans have some good reasons to believe that 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay' will be renewed for a Season 2.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: Viewers' Expectations

Some believe that the finale of It's 'Okay to Not Be Okay' Season 1 left the possibilities open for a Season 2. For instance, the scene where Ko Mun-yeong paid her mother a visit following the latter's arrest could be a clue that the season will build on the daughter-mother relationship.

However, many viewers think that Is It's Okay to Not Be Okay will not be renewed as most of the Korean series end in a single season. Moreover, all the characters in It's Okay to Not Be Okay healed themselves at the end of the series with the lead characters confessing their love for each other. Thus, many fans believe that It's Okay to Not Be Okay may not be renewed for a Season 2.

Although the ending of the series was mostly happy, still it left many questions unanswered. Otakukart noted that many plots shown in Season 1 have the potential to get more attention in Season 2. For instance, the second season might expand on Moon Gang-tae and Ko Moon-young's marriage.

Also Read: Is Love Alarm Season 3 possible? What we know further

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 1 storyline

"Moon Gang-tae (Kim Soo-hyun) lives with his older brother Moon Sang-tae (Oh Jung-se) who has autism. They frequently move from town to town ever since Sang-tae witnessed their mother's murder. Gang-Tae works as a caretaker in a psychiatric ward at every place they settle in. While working in a hospital, he meets a famous children's book writer, Ko Moon-young (Seo Yea-ji), who is rumored to have an antisocial personality disorder.

Circumstances lead Gang-tae to work at the OK Psychiatric Hospital in Seongjin City, the same city where they all lived when they were young. Meanwhile, Moon-young forms a romantic obsession for Gang-tae after finding out that their pasts overlap. She follows him to Seongjin, where the trio (including Sang-tae) slowly begins to heal each other's emotional wounds. They unravel many secrets, seek comfort from each other, and move forward in their lives."

It's Okay To Not Be Okay Season 2 Release Date

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2 is yet to be renewed. The renewal and production work are likely to take some additional time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Thus, fans need to wait some more time to know if the South Korean drama will be renewed for a Season 2. Stay connected with Devdiscourse for more information.

Also Read: Netflix's Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 3 will pick up where Season 2 ends