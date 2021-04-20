Left Menu

Oscar-nominated Bosnian film highlights Srebrenica genocide

Survivors of the Srebrenica genocide hope that an Oscar-nominated Bosnian film about the massacre of mainly civilian 8,000 Muslims by Bosnian Serb forces will shed light on the atrocity and help counter denial that genocide occurred. The July 1995 killings of men and boys in the United Nations-protected eastern Bosnian town shocked the world and have stood out as Europe's only atrocity since World War Two constituting genocide.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 16:41 IST
Oscar-nominated Bosnian film highlights Srebrenica genocide
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Survivors of the Srebrenica genocide hope that an Oscar-nominated Bosnian film about the massacre of mainly civilian 8,000 Muslims by Bosnian Serb forces will shed light on the atrocity and help counter denial that genocide occurred.

The July 1995 killings of men and boys in the United Nations-protected eastern Bosnian town shocked the world and have stood out as Europe's only atrocity since World War Two constituting genocide. "Quo Vadis, Aida?" ("Where are you going Aida?"), by acclaimed Bosnian director Jasmila Zbanic is one of five contenders in the international feature film category for this year's Oscars. Shot in silence due to its sensitive theme in ethnically-divided Bosnia, the film depicts how the genocide unfolded through the eyes of a female interpreter working at the United Nations base in Srebrenica.

It was based on a true story by a Bosnian Muslim interpreter who could not save his family. Zbanic chose to tell the story through a woman, Aida, honouring all those women who struggled to save their husbands and sons amid confusion and impotence of U.N. officials as the Bosnian Serb forces advanced. "I was strongly disturbed by the film, I found myself again in 1995, amidst the struggle to save my son Nermin," said Munira Subasic, who chairs an association of Srebrenica mothers who lost husbands and sons.

Even though two international courts have declared that the killings constituted genocide and its main masterminds were convicted by a U.N court, most Serbs in Bosnia and Serbia deny it occurred. "For us, this film is even more than a film," Zbanic said after the Oscar nomination was announced. "This is a reminder that genocide ... must not be denied or forgotten".

Custodians at the Srebrenica Memorial Centre, housed in an old battery factory which served as the U.N. base during the Bosnian war of 1992-1995, hope the film will raise awareness of the importance of a culture of remembrance. "A possible Oscar award would stop genocide denial and historic revisionism," said Hasan Hasanovic, who survived the massacre but lost his twin brother and father.

Kada Hotic, who lost 56 relatives in Srebrenica, said the film could do a lot to teach the world about the horrors, sufferings and crimes of war. "And if the world awards it (an) Oscar, it means the recognition, shame and perhaps prevention from happening it again in the future," Hotic said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

SA hoping to inoculate 46.2 million people by March 2022

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, says the government is hoping to inoculate 46.2 million South Africans by March 2022.However, this is provided the country receives the millions of vaccines that the nation has secured from drug makers. Th...

5 states, union territories have no private facilities for vaccination: Govt data

With the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination opening up in less than two weeks for everyone above 18 years largely through private facilities, government data shows almost all small states and union territories are still entirely or mostly ...

Realtors' body meets FM, seeks support to deal with COVID disruption

Representatives of realtors body CREDAI met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday and sought governments support to deal with the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting with the finance minister was held in Kolkata...

EU seeks deal on climate change law, ahead of world leaders summit

European Union negotiators will on Tuesday seek a deal on a law to make the blocs emissions-cutting goals legally binding, as it seeks to cement its claim to be a global climate leader ahead of a summit of global powers this week. The EU is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021