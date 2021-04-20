War of words between Guj Cong leader, RIL officials over oxygen supply

Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda and senior officials of Reliance Industry sparred on Tuesday after the Congress leader demanded that the company supply oxygen to Gujarat too apart from Maharashtra.

While Chavda wrote a letter to RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani on the issue, Director Corporate Affairs of RIL and Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani said the company was already supplying oxygen to Gujarat and many other states.

''Appreciate the humane gesture of Shri Mukesh Ambani & RIL to provide free oxygen in Maharashtra. I urge RIL to provide oxygen to Gujarat too as our hospitals are also facing massive oxygen shortages.

''RIL is pride of Gujarat & I am sure my advice will be heeded!'' Chavda tweeted.

The Congress leader also wrote a letter to Ambani demanding oxygen for Gujarat, and posted it on Twitter.

He had learned from reliable sources that RIL was supplying oxygen from its Jamnagar plant to Maharashtra free of cost, the letter said.

The company has one of the biggest refineries in the world at Jamnagar.

''400 tons of oxygen is being supplied to Gujarat by the Reliance Jamnagar, on daily basis. This shows our commitment for Gujarat. Your letter shows lack of awareness being a political leader of state,'' replied Dhanraj Nathwani, President corporate affairs of RIL, in a tweet.

His father Parimal Nathwani said RIL was supplying oxygen to many states including Gujarat.

''Oxygen produced at our Jamnagar refinery is supplied to many states. We've been supplying oxygen in Gujarat on daily basis. Being a Gujarati company, our commitment towards Guj is unquestionable,'' Parimal Nathwani tweeted.

''It is shocking that such a serious issue is given political colour. I don't expect such a thing from a seasoned leader like you,'' he added.

Chavda then said he was only requesting RIL to do more for Gujarat.

''Indeed, it's commendable what RIL is doing...but as you may be aware despite that, daily there is news from across the state of people (who) are suffering due to lack of Oxygen.

''All my letter is requesting is that RIL does more for Guj as it shares a special relating (sic) with Gujarat,'' Chavda tweeted.

Severe oxygen shortages are being reported from Gujarat and Maharashtra as well as other states in the country as coronavirus cases have spiked alarmingly in the second wave of the pandemic.

