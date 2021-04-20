Left Menu

War of words between Guj Cong leader, RIL officials over oxygen supply

I urge RIL to provide oxygen to Gujarat too as our hospitals are also facing massive oxygen shortages.RIL is pride of Gujarat I am sure my advice will be heeded Chavda tweeted.The Congress leader also wrote a letter to Ambani demanding oxygen for Gujarat, and posted it on Twitter.He had learned from reliable sources that RIL was supplying oxygen from its Jamnagar plant to Maharashtra free of cost, the letter said.The company has one of the biggest refineries in the world at Jamnagar.400 tons of oxygen is being supplied to Gujarat by the Reliance Jamnagar, on daily basis.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-04-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 21:15 IST
War of words between Guj Cong leader, RIL officials over oxygen supply

Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda and senior officials of Reliance Industry sparred on Tuesday after the Congress leader demanded that the company supply oxygen to Gujarat too apart from Maharashtra.

While Chavda wrote a letter to RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani on the issue, Director Corporate Affairs of RIL and Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani said the company was already supplying oxygen to Gujarat and many other states.

''Appreciate the humane gesture of Shri Mukesh Ambani & RIL to provide free oxygen in Maharashtra. I urge RIL to provide oxygen to Gujarat too as our hospitals are also facing massive oxygen shortages.

''RIL is pride of Gujarat & I am sure my advice will be heeded!'' Chavda tweeted.

The Congress leader also wrote a letter to Ambani demanding oxygen for Gujarat, and posted it on Twitter.

He had learned from reliable sources that RIL was supplying oxygen from its Jamnagar plant to Maharashtra free of cost, the letter said.

The company has one of the biggest refineries in the world at Jamnagar.

''400 tons of oxygen is being supplied to Gujarat by the Reliance Jamnagar, on daily basis. This shows our commitment for Gujarat. Your letter shows lack of awareness being a political leader of state,'' replied Dhanraj Nathwani, President corporate affairs of RIL, in a tweet.

His father Parimal Nathwani said RIL was supplying oxygen to many states including Gujarat.

''Oxygen produced at our Jamnagar refinery is supplied to many states. We've been supplying oxygen in Gujarat on daily basis. Being a Gujarati company, our commitment towards Guj is unquestionable,'' Parimal Nathwani tweeted.

''It is shocking that such a serious issue is given political colour. I don't expect such a thing from a seasoned leader like you,'' he added.

Chavda then said he was only requesting RIL to do more for Gujarat.

''Indeed, it's commendable what RIL is doing...but as you may be aware despite that, daily there is news from across the state of people (who) are suffering due to lack of Oxygen.

''All my letter is requesting is that RIL does more for Guj as it shares a special relating (sic) with Gujarat,'' Chavda tweeted.

Severe oxygen shortages are being reported from Gujarat and Maharashtra as well as other states in the country as coronavirus cases have spiked alarmingly in the second wave of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi urges states to consider lockdowns as last option, focus on micro-containment zones

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the state governments to use lockdowns only as the last option and focus only on creating on micro-containment zones. In his address to the nation,...

Rs 2,336 cr credited into farmers' accounts, procurement going on smoothly: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said Rs 2,336 crore has been credited directly into the accounts of farmers during the current crop procurement season.He also said the crop procurement was going on smoothly.Before the ...

PM says lockdowns should be last resort, urges states to convince migrant workers to stay put

Amid a staggering surge in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said a lockdown should be the last resort to deal with the raging pandemic and asked states to convince migrant workers to stay put at their places of work w...

Inculcate ideals of Lord Ram in lives, contribute towards building glorious India: President to citizens on Ram Navami

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday extended his greetings to citizens on the eve of Ram Navami and said that Lord Shri Ram taught us how to live a virtuous life. The birthday of Lord Shri Ram is celebrated as Ram Navami with great fervour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021