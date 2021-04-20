Left Menu

One Punch Man Season 3 to focus on Saitama vs Lord Orochi fight

Updated: 20-04-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 18:43 IST
One Punch Man Season 3 to focus on Saitama vs Lord Orochi fight
Currently, One Punch Man has completed 23 volumes and the next volume is expected to arrive in mid- 2021. Image Credit: Facebook / One Punch Man

One Punch Man is one of the most popular Japanese Superhero anime series. After the success of Season 1 and Season 2, the anime lovers in Japan and across the world are looking forward to One Punch Man Season 3.

Unfortunately, the third season has not been renewed yet but there is no confirmation of cancellation either. One Punch Man Season 1 broadcasted in Japan from October to December 2015. The second season aired from April to July 2019.

A tweet from the official Twitter page of One Punch Man thanked the fans for watching Season 2 and asked them to support One Punch Man Season 3 so that the creators can renew it and start the production.

Currently, One Punch Man has completed 23 volumes and the next volume is expected to arrive in mid- 2021. The action-packed One Punch Man Season 2 ended with several cliffhangers, which widen the possibility of a Season 3. However, we think fans have to wait for the next part.

The developers are reportedly getting late due to the global pandemic. Almost all the projects in the entertainment industry throughout the world are hampered in the period of the world health crisis.

One Punch Man follows the story of Saitama, an unassociated hero, who hails from City Z and performs heroic deeds for his enjoyment. One day he decided to save a child from danger. Since then he regularly exercise to train his body. And surprisingly he became so strong that he can defeat his enemy with a single punch. But he would ultimately get bored due to a lack of challenges. Saitama always wants to face a worthy opponent to satiate his fighting spirit.

Season 2 concludes showing Garou fighting against a group of heroes. According to the source, the episodes of One Punch Man Season 3 are expected to have more actions compared to the previous seasons. More fighting scenes will be introduced to entertain anime lovers across the world.

The fight between Saitama and Garou is going to be interesting. Garou will have extra power and will be given more screen time than the other opponents of Saitama. Furthermore, the upcoming Season might focus more on monsters and villains. Fans can also see the 'Monster King' and the leader of Monster Association Lord Orochi fighting with Saitama.

One Punch Man Season 3 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

