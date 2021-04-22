The Expendables 4’s scripting underway, filming to begin in fall 2021–2022, says Randy Couture

Sylvester Stallone fans are waiting for his upcoming action thriller movie The Expendables 4. Last year, a major development took place in favor of making the fourth film. Earlier, Stallone announced that The Expendables 4 would be the final film in the series. Last year it was confirmed that Patrick Hughes will return to the series as a director.

The Expendables franchise lovers are eagerly waiting to know how far the production has progressed. In April of 2021, Randy Couture (played as Toll Road) stated that work on the new script is ongoing and that most of the filming will be done in fall 2021–2022.

"It sounds like we're gonna get to do [The Expendables 4]. They've been kicking it around for a couple of years now but I've just recently heard from my agent that they're working on the script for [The Expendables 4] and they're planning to schedule filming of Expendables 4 for this next fall," said Randy Couture.

He continued, "So I haven't seen the script yet. They had one a couple of years ago that they were talking about making Expendables 4 out of and then [the previous script] comes away, you just never know, it's such a weird business sometimes…"

However, in a conversation with The Action Elite, he told that he got the script in hand and he is enjoying it.

"It is a thing! I got a script last year and really enjoyed reading it. It was very well done, but where we are on the production scale and getting it moving, I'm not sure. There are a lot of things going on behind the scenes with the producer to make a film that big, so I'm hoping this spring we get the greenlight, but I'm not hearing anything definitive right now," said the actor.

The Expendables 4 production is yet to begin and there is no official premiere date. Although the producers earlier hinted the fourth movie would release in 2022. In November 2020, the president of Millennium Media, Jeffrey Greenstein stated that the studio is continuing to work on The Expendables 4 after various delays within the industry worldwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Expendables 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

