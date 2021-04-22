Cobra Kai Season 4 to release in late 2021, what we know more

After the renewal of Cobra Kai for a Season 4, fans can't wait to get an update on its release date. A few days back, the Cobra Kai team has shared the first photo of Season 4, along with the title and cast of episode 1.

The official Instagram account of Cobra Kai has posted an image of the front page of the script. It shows that the episode 401 is titled "Let's Begin," and is written by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, & Hayden Schlossberg. The caption reads: "There's no more time for training. Season 4 is officially underway."

But fans would be disheartened that Cobra Kai Season 4 will not broadcast until this end of this year. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on the film and television industry. As a result, Netflix rescheduled several shows, including Cobra Kai Season 4.

The co-chief executive officer and chief content officer for Netflix, Ted Sarandos announced that some of the hit shows like Cobra Kai Season 4, The Witcher Season 2, You season 3, Money Heist season 5 and many more Netflix shows that were set to release in early 2021 won't be released until end of the year.

"What happened in the first part of this year was that a lot of the projects that we'd hoped to come out earlier did get pushed because of the post-production delays and COVID delays and we think we'll get back to a much steadier state in the back half of the year," said Ted Sarandos.

"Certainly in Q4 where we have the returning seasons of some of our most popular shows like The Witcher and You and Cobra Kai as well as some big tentpole movies that came to market a little slower than we'd hoped like Red Notice and Escape From Spiderhead," he added.

All three seasons of Cobra Kai are currently streaming on Netflix. Fans would enjoy the series once again. Cobra Kai Season 3 ended with Daniel LaRusso (played by Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) putting aside their rivalry and teaming up against John Kreese (Martin Kove) to save the Cobra Kai team. Cobra Kai Season 4 will begin from where Season 3 ended.

The cast of Cobra Kai Season 4 includes William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso, Daniel's daughter) Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene, Johnny's son), Jacob Bertrand (Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz), Peyton List (Tory Nichols), and Gianni Decenzo (Demetri).

Cobra Kai Season 4 doesn't yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on other Netflix series.

