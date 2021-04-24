Boruto Chapter 58: Why Code is desperate to wake Eida up?

Manga enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for Boruto Chapter 58, after the release of Boruto Chapter 57 on April 20. The storyline of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has taken a new turn after the defeat of Isshiki Otsutsuki.

The release of the manga Boruto Chapter 58 is far away, still the storyline can be predicted as we read Chapter 57 a few days back. The upcoming chapter is titled 'Number Seven: Eida.'

Boruto Chapter 58 will introduce us to two new characters named Eida or Ada. They will play a key role in the upcoming chapters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Code wants to kill Naruto and Sasuke Uchiha desperately. Code wants Eida's help to find out what Konohagakure is planning.

In Boruto Chapter 57, Code asked Bug, the scientist to wake Eida up. But Bugs warns Code about her abilities and disobeys code's order. Code replies she knows everything in the world and asks her to wake up Eida first and they will talk later.

The scientist warns Code that he could not force anybody to obey his orders. Code breaks the tube glass container in which Eida is sleeping. Code says he will kill Bugs if she resists him.

One of the Twitter users predicts that Code will run after Boruto in Boruto Chapter 58. However, throughout the month before the release readers will get to see different types of predictions.

According to the spoiler theories of Blocktoro, Boruto Chapter 58 could show Code releasing Eida. The Blocktoro report reads, "Code has finally released Eida from her bonds and it seems that Amado knows very much about her. Amado still holds a lot of mystery and the Scientist is an expert in creating clones, which is why even Delta could be related to her."

Officially, Boruto Naruto Next Generations Chapter 58 (English version) is scheduled to release on May 20. The manga follows a monthly schedule. The manga raw and scans will reveal two to three days before the release.

The Boruto manga is officially available on VIZ Media and Shueisha's Manga plus. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Japanese manga.

