Master of None Season 3 trailer centers on Lena Waithe, Naomi Ackie

Master of None Season 3 is one of the highly anticipated comedy-dramas. It's been almost four years since Master of None, by Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang dropped its Season 2 finale on May 12, 2017.

Master of None Season 3 is set to release on Netflix on May 23, 2021. Recently, the long-awaited Season 3 of the show has released a trailer that hints at some surprises in the show's storyline.

The trailer of Master of None Season 3 (also written as Master of None S3) previews a new love angle between Denise (played by Lena Waithe) and her partner Alicia (Naomi Ackie). The first two seasons focused on the co-creator Aziz Ansari's character, Dev Shah, a struggling commercial actor. Lena Waithe returns to reprise the role of Denise, who is Dev's friend and also a lesbian, while 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Naomi Ackie has also joined the Season 3 cast.

The trailer describes, "This new season is a modern love story that intimately illustrates the ups and downs of marriage, struggles with fertility, and personal growth both together and apart. Fleeting romantic highs meet crushing personal losses while existential questions of love and living are raised."

"Denise and her wife, Alicia, take center stage this season, grappling with doubts and heartache when a rift emerges in their happy marriage." Here's the trailer below.

Master of None Season 3 is directed by Aziz Ansari and penned by himself collaborating with Lena Waithe. Master of None debuted in 2015 and critically acclaimed and the Season 2 aired in 2017. The viewers were anxious if the show is canceled after the second season as in 2018, Ansari was accused of sexual misconduct by a woman.

Ansari defended himself and wrote, "I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers. We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date. We went out to dinner, and afterward, we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual."

However, former Netflix vice president of original content Cindy Holland told at that time, the allegation was made to criticize Ansari publicly. Netflix is interested to do Master of None Season 3 "when Aziz is ready."

Master of None Season 3 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on Sunday, May 23. Stay tuned to get more updates on the Hollywood series.

