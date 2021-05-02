Left Menu

'Night Court' reboot set to cast 'The Big Bang Theory' star Melissa Rauch

The American sitcom series 'Night Court' will be getting a reboot on NBC. The newly revamped series will star Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-05-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 21:53 IST
'Night Court' reboot set to cast 'The Big Bang Theory' star Melissa Rauch
Melissa Rauch (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The American sitcom series 'Night Court' will be getting a reboot on NBC. The newly revamped series will star Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette. It will reportedly be similar to the 1984 original one, which aired for nine seasons.

According to Fox News, Larroquette will be reprising his role as nighttime prosecutor Daniel "Dan" Fielding while Rauch will executive produce and star as an all-new original character named Abby Stone. However, Rauch's character will reportedly be the daughter of Judge Harold "Harry" Stone, who was played by the late Harry Anderson (1952 to 2018). As the legacy character for the Stones, Rauch's character will serve as a nighttime judge at the Manhattan arraignment court much like her scripted father, Deadline reported.

When the former 'Big Bang Theory' star would not be taking on her on-screen 'Night Court' role, she will be working behind the scenes alongside her husband, Winston Beigel, as they executive produce under their After January production company. News of Rauch's starring role comes nearly two years after the finale of 'The Big Bang Theory', where she notably got her big break as on-screen microbiologist Bernadette Rostenkowski.

Meanwhile, Larroquette will be coming straight from the CBS legal show, 'The Good Fight'. Producer Dan Rubin is reportedly working on the reboot as well, according to an earlier Deadline report from December. Rubin has produced for hit comedy series, including Netflix's 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'," NBC's 'The Michael J. Fox Show' and ABC's 'Happy Endings'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

