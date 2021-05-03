Left Menu

JLO shares stunning BTS pictures from 'Vax Live concert by Global Citizen'

American singer-actor Jennifer Lopez has treated her fans to a set of stunning behind-the-scenes pictures from the ' VAX LIVE

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 11:30 IST
Jennifer Lopez (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-actor Jennifer Lopez has treated her fans to a set of stunning behind-the-scenes pictures from the ' VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World' at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The mega event that occurred on Sunday aspires to rally the world's biggest artists, world leaders, philanthropists, and more for an inspiring night to increase donations and sharing of vaccine doses to priority populations around the world.

The 'Hustlers' actor took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures with hairstylist Chris Appleton and scores of artists who helped JLo achieve the glamorous look. In the first picture see the 'On The Floor' songstress looking drop-dead gorgeous as she donned white high waits skin-hugging pants and a deep neck transparent top that had silver designs and white details coordinating with pants.

The pop star donned a diamond chain-like necklace as paired them up with matching earrings. With her Smokey eyes makeup, she sported a nude lip colour with highly contoured cheeks, the actor flaunted her chiselled jawline as she posed for the lens with her luscious honey blonde locks open. The second picture sees 'Parker' star posing by giving a side profile as a set of designer attires are seen in the backdrop.

The third picture sees the 'Dance Again' star posing along with an all-smiles team. Taking to the caption, the 'All I have' songstress wrote, "#GlamFam: @glblctzn edition. Don't miss the #VaxLive concert Saturday, May 8."

Scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they adored Lopez's look for the event. One wrote, "OH MY GOD," (heart-shaped eyes emoticon).

Stars like Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel, Nomzamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn and Sean Penn were also on the guest list, while Lopez, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, H.E.R. and performed at the mega event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

