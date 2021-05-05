Left Menu

'RHOD' star Kary Brittingham, Eduardo call it quits after 12 years of marriage

Actor Kary Brittingham and her husband, Eduardo Brittingham, are ending their marriage.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 22:11 IST
Picture shared by Kary Brittingham. Image Credit: ANI

Actor Kary Brittingham and her husband, Eduardo Brittingham, are ending their marriage. The 'Real Housewives of Dallas' (RHOD) star announced the news of their divorce on Instagram ahead of the reality show's reunion on Tuesday.

She wrote alongside the post, "As we go in to tonight's episode, I want you to know that Eduardo and I have made the very tough decision to separate. He has been the most amazing father these past 12 years to my four kids and for that, I am eternally grateful." Kary wrote the message alongside a family photo of herself, Eduardo, and the children. The estranged couple has one daughter together, Isabella, while Kary has three children from her previous marriage: daughters Sofia and Olivia and son Alex.

As reported by Page Six, Kary and Eduardo tied the knot in 2009 in Careyes, Mexico. "He has been the most amazing father these past 12 years to my four kids and for that, I am eternally grateful. We are stepping into this new journey as co-parents together and while I know it's going to be an adjustment, I am confident that we can handle this next chapter of life with the same amount of mutual respect and love we've shared with each other for so long," she continued.

Kary acknowledged that "starting over at 50 can be scary" but explained that separating was the "right thing" for themselves and their children. "If you believe in the power of prayer, please pray for us as we walk through this uncharted territory," she ended her note.

As per Page Six, during the 'RHOD' reunion, Kary broke the news to her co-stars, admitting that she was in "so much pain" while filming. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

